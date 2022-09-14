Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Saturday is an Air Quality Action Day in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday due to forecasted high ozone levels in central Indiana. Central Indiana counties including Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby are part of the alert. IDEM encourages...
WTHI
Over 4,000 accounts impacted in Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident. A person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants' information. This includes login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn't believe social security numbers were accessed. The agency says the incident...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
wfft.com
Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wrtv.com
Governor: Mississippi capital's water is again safe to drink after 7 weeks
After nearly seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson's water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
WISH-TV
Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus
Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The state’s healthy budget...
cbs4indy.com
INDOT: Goal still to have traffic on North Split by end of 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is less than four months from its goal of having traffic flowing through the North Split in Indianapolis. ”The goal is to get traffic moving through and around the North Split at the end of 2022,” said Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT.
wibqam.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Fast Company
Why the first family of auto racing is all in on EVs
The Andretti name is synonymous with speed. Mario; his sons, Michael and Jeff; and now Michael’s own son, Marco; have all been successful in various motorsports, primarily open-wheel CART/IndyCar racing. The family-run Andretti Autosport is one of the most decorated racing teams in history, with five Indianapolis 500 trophies among its lengthy list of accomplishments. In addition to traditional gas-powered vehicles, the Indianapolis-based company is fast becoming one of the leaders in electric racing, competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship since its inception in 2014, as well as the off-road Extreme E circuit which is now entering its third season. Not surprisingly, another Andretti—Michael’s daughter, Marissa—is taking a lead role in this transition. After joining the family business in 2015, Marissa now serves as the vice president of Andretti Autosport and managing director of Andretti Technologies. With Indiana’s heightened focus on the economies of the future and the transition to electric vehicles, the relationship between the state and Andretti Autosport continues to grow. Here Marissa discusses the company’s focus on electric cars and the role Indiana plays in its success.
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
Fox 59
Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?
The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
