ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is in Week 3 in the New Orleans area and across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores throughout the region. There are big games on the slate, including St. Paul's-De La Salle, Benton-Newman and Rummel-Shaw. If you're having a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
stmarynow.com

Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18

From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NOLA.com

Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails reopens in French Quarter

For those in the anti-cracklings camp, two words: Cracklin’ nachos. This dish is a game changer. And it’s back now that Kingfish has reopened — more than two years after the pandemic shutdowns began. The French Quarter restaurant, one of the gems in the Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts portfolio, opened its doors on Labor Day weekend, with the same chef in the kitchen and a concise menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Cyndi Nguyen Finds Her Way: An Oral History

Former New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen was a child when she and her family arrived in New Orleans East as refugees from Vietnam. As a restless teenager, Nguyen struggled to find her purpose. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen reflects on how she ultimately formed her unique American identity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans

Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
culinarybackstreets.com

Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight

We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy