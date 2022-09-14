Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football season is in Week 3 in the New Orleans area and across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores throughout the region. There are big games on the slate, including St. Paul's-De La Salle, Benton-Newman and Rummel-Shaw. If you're having a...
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
stmarynow.com
Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
KHOU
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
10 Days, 50 Recommendations: NYPD veterans look to bring big changes to New Orleans police force
Less than two weeks after veteran officers from the New York City Police Department were called in to aid the NOPD, 50 recommendations have been made to help the department get a handle on violent crime and employ more officers.
NOLA.com
Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails reopens in French Quarter
For those in the anti-cracklings camp, two words: Cracklin’ nachos. This dish is a game changer. And it’s back now that Kingfish has reopened — more than two years after the pandemic shutdowns began. The French Quarter restaurant, one of the gems in the Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts portfolio, opened its doors on Labor Day weekend, with the same chef in the kitchen and a concise menu.
wwno.org
Cyndi Nguyen Finds Her Way: An Oral History
Former New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen was a child when she and her family arrived in New Orleans East as refugees from Vietnam. As a restless teenager, Nguyen struggled to find her purpose. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen reflects on how she ultimately formed her unique American identity.
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
Eater
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
