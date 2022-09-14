Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Where generations meet at the Lasting Legacy Festival
Pocatello Family Search is honored to be part of the first-ever Lasting Legacy Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. We are stepping outside our usual comfy accommodations at Sixth and Lewis and will host several interactive stations in the heart of the historic Triangle at Third and Lander. This will be a great event!
Idaho State Journal
Call for images of Pocatello for city’s comprehensive plan
POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “share a photograph” icon displayed on the city’s home page at pocatello.us. The City’s Planning &...
Gem Lake Bike Park opens in Idaho Falls on Saturday
A long-awaited bike park in Idaho Falls is opening this weekend. Volunteers and organizers from the Snake River Trails Alliance constructing bike trails at Gem Lake Bike Park have completed a 1-mile perimeter trail at the park, and organizers are celebrating with a bike social event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday at the park located at 2761 West 49th South. “This is a preview to show all the...
Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
Blad, England among mayors, others pushing for restoration of passenger train service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to make sure that we can be considered to have a train route from Boise to Salt Lake City,” McLean said. Tuesday...
Meet Jackson Riddle, the junior who helped engineer Highland's win over Pocatello
On the first play of Highland’s first practice this week, Jackson Riddle took a torch to his Highland team’s spirits. He had just returned from a collarbone injury, and on his first rep, he made one jump cut — bam — and zoomed into the end zone. As head coach Nick Sorrell watched from the sideline, he felt the energy on the field rise, like someone had tasered each of his Rams and told them to play electrified. “And I’m like,” Sorrell said, “we're gonna...
Idaho State Journal
Regarding our relationship to our neighboring Tribes
In February of this year I sent a letter to Mayor Blad, and copies to each member of the City Council and each member of the Human Rights Advisory Committee resigning from the Human Rights Activity Committee and I quote from my letter relevant to the subject of the article in Sunday’s paper concerning the Tribes, our neighbors.
HS Scores 9/15: Poky XC sweeps Pirate Invite, Highland girls rout Skyline
GIRLS SOCCER Highland 8, Skyline 0 CROSS COUNTRY Pirate Invite Girls team scores 1. Pocatello, 26 ...
Local sheriff's deputy called 'hero' for saving woman's life at county jail
We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal. One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life. Zeal instructed a fellow deputy to...
Bannock County Sheriff's Office experiencing severe staffing shortage
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a severe staffing shortage of detention deputies, says Sheriff Tony Manu. During a recent interview with the Idaho State Journal, Manu said the Bannock County Jail is short at least 10 detention deputies, resulting in many of the current employees working overtime to keep the jail adequately staffed. “The biggest part of our staffing issue is the base-pay,” Manu said. “On...
Local man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding. Police had been to the residence a few hours earlier, according to the affidavit. Mendoza-Hernandez was given a citation for...
Officials break ground for new Highland baseball field
POCATELLO — Highland High School hosted a groundbreaking on Wednesday morning for its new baseball field, which should be completed before the start of winter. Christian Colonel, baseball coach at Highland, said he hopes the new field, located behind the school near the tennis courts, will help his team take pride in the baseball program. "They're going to have a field of their own instead of sharing one with eight...
Charges dropped against local man accused of bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show. Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records. Bannock County prosecutors on Sept. 7 filed a motion to...
Husband and wife die in plane crash east of Preston
A husband and wife from Oregon died in a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry on Wednesday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located the couple’s bodies with the downed aircraft east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide the names of the deceased individuals once all next of kin have...
Ahead of Black and Blue Bowl, Poky and Highland both in unfamiliar territory
When he thinks back to last year’s Pocatello/Highland matchup, the Black and Blue Bowl that this town anticipates every year like it’s Christmas, Dave Spillett still feels a pang of regret. The Thunder really liked where they were, and they figured they had a shot at toppling the Rams. Then, in the week leading up to the game, they lost two quarterbacks, a linebacker, a receiver. “We had some team issues that we dealt with,” Spillett said. ...
Two dead when plane crashes in Southeast Idaho
Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of...
HS FB scores 9/16: Highland edges Poky, Shelley clips Blackfoot
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Highland 14, Pocatello 7 Behind running back Jackson Riddle's two touchdowns, the Rams won their 12th straight over the Thunder, improving to 2-2 on the season. Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28 The Russets' first win of the year...
