Dhulah Ward
2d ago
Gonna be some MAGA meltdowns over this. They swore Hillary, Obama, Comey, McCabe, and Biden were all going to prison for treason over this.
tex1
2d ago
hope trumpsters take notice of this . the Biden administration did not try to stop or impede this Durham investigation . trumpsters are already saying if Republicans take over control of Congress , they will stop all investigations against Trump . WHY ?
Matthew 26:52 KJV
2d ago
Another empty republican taxpayer funded albatross. How will faux news spin this one? The trumpvirus just keeps on losing.
