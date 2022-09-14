Read full article on original website
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village
A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
2 people killed in head-on crash on I-55 in Jefferson County identified
ARNOLD, Mo. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified which car was traveling southbound on northbound Interstate 55. This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County. The crash happened at...
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
St. Ann man left for dead after being struck by 2 cars in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — A St. Ann man was struck by two cars not far from his home. Now, investigators want to talk to one of those drivers who left the scene. Witnesses told investigators the deadly hit and run happened shortly after nine Tuesday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Traffic Crash on I-44 - Expect Delays
Shortly before 10am a traffic crash occurred between the Washington and Gray summit exits on I-44. First responders were arriving at the scene when the Missourian learned of the accident. Drivers should expect delays in East bound traffic. This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, Imperial
Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, of Imperial died Sept. 14, 2022, in Imperial. Mrs. Breuer attended Green Park Lutheran School and Lutheran High School South. She studied to be an early childhood teacher but instead of working that field, she worked in child care and as a bookkeeper for the family business, Breuer Auto in south St. Louis County. She also volunteered at her church, Salem Lutheran in Affton, as a Sunday school teacher, Fellowship Committee member, usher, and prayer partner, and she helped with Martha’s Table and Ulrick’s Pantry. She also was an assistant children’s supervisor and children’s leader for the Bible Fellowship. Born Jan. 12, 1959, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Donna (Blankenship) and Carlos Barton.
Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man
Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
Suspect In Custody After Iron County Church Burning
(Ironton) A suspect has been taken into custody after an Iron County church was set on fire Wednesday. In a press release from the Iron County Sherriff’s Office, officers were dispatched in response to a structure fire at Gospel Trinity Pentecostal Church in Ironton early Wednesday morning. Shortly after responding to the fire, the Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to an Iron County residence for threats being made to a family by Brenden Harris. Once deputies arrived to the address, items that were stolen from the church were located. Law Enforcement members gained information on the location of the suspect Harris and located him at a residence in Farmington. Harris was taken into custody Wednesday evening and now is facing multiple felony charges. Harris was already on parole for burglary.
Clarence ‘Keith’ Wideman, 59, Festus
Clarence “Keith” Wideman, 59, of Festus died Sept. 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Wideman enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, doing yard work, being with family and friends, and spending time with his sister, Deb. Born Jan. 14, 1963, in Festus, he was the son of the late Connie (Pinson) Peters and Clarence “Edward” Wideman of De Soto.
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
Randy Charles Summers, 45, House Springs
Randy Charles Summers, 45, of House Springs died Sept. 11, 2022, at his home. Mr. Summers enjoyed painting and remodeling homes, fishing, boating, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others. Born April 25, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Patricia (Hampton) Summers and Charles Parks.
