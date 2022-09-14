Read full article on original website
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
Eastbound lanes on I-20 in Smith County closed after 18-wheeler crash, chemical spill
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All eastbound lanes on I-20 near mile marker 552 are closed in Smith County on Thursday afternoon after an 18-wheeler rolled over in a crash, said the Department of Public Safety. Officials said there were no major injuries, and a hazmat team was called to the scene due to a […]
City of Henderson reports extensive power outages across several blocks
HENDERSON, Texas — The city of Henderson is experiencing power outages across several city blocks Wednesday that have affected places like the middle school and Rusk County Library. According to the city, SWEPCO has no additional information about any reasons for the sudden outages or timelines for when power...
KLTV
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
KTBS
Marshall begins smoke testing its sewer system
MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall Public Works Department and contractors have begun smoke testing sections of the sanitary sewer collection system this week, the city said in a notification to residents. The work is dependent on weather. As part of the testing, crews will blow a dense white...
Fire causes major damage to Longview home
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Longview caused and estimated $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but the occupant managed to escape uninjured. The fire was reported as a residential structure fire on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. at 307 Rowe Avenue. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming out […]
inforney.com
City of Bullard to test water meters after some residents' bills spike
BULLARD — The city of Bullard will test water meters after numerous residents Tuesday evening told council members that their bills have significantly spiked. Resident John Smith said his typical water bill is about $100, but for several months in a row, it’s been more than $300 a month.
KLTV
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
KLTV
Housing Market
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
KLTV
Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance. When someone says “look at that old tractor,” most expect a rusty machine sitting in front...
KLTV
WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East Texas. Ragweed has returned to the daily pollen count and is making life miserable for East Texans with allergies, and it’s not the only allergen to blame. Amtrak celebrates...
ketk.com
Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
KLTV
Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle Train’ to resume normal operations Friday
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Amtrak train that travels through East Texas is set to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Amtrak had cancelled all long-haul trains, including the one that makes stops in Marshall, Longview and Mineola, ahead of the now-averted railroad strike. In East Texas, Amtrak uses...
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Henderson ISD moves middle school students to high school due to power outages
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson released a statement Wednesday notifying residents of power outages across several city blocks. Due to Power Outages at Henderson Middle School students had to be moved to the High School for lunch and the rest of the day. Montgomery Achievement Center students had to be moved to […]
KLTV
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
