Rusk County, TX

KLTV

Smith County moving to healthier housing market

As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Marshall begins smoke testing its sewer system

MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall Public Works Department and contractors have begun smoke testing sections of the sanitary sewer collection system this week, the city said in a notification to residents. The work is dependent on weather. As part of the testing, crews will blow a dense white...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire causes major damage to Longview home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Longview caused and estimated $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but the occupant managed to escape uninjured. The fire was reported as a residential structure fire on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. at 307 Rowe Avenue. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming out […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

City of Bullard to test water meters after some residents' bills spike

BULLARD — The city of Bullard will test water meters after numerous residents Tuesday evening told council members that their bills have significantly spiked. Resident John Smith said his typical water bill is about $100, but for several months in a row, it’s been more than $300 a month.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Housing Market

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance. When someone says “look at that old tractor,” most expect a rusty machine sitting in front...
JEFFERSON, TX
ketk.com

Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle Train’ to resume normal operations Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Amtrak train that travels through East Texas is set to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Amtrak had cancelled all long-haul trains, including the one that makes stops in Marshall, Longview and Mineola, ahead of the now-averted railroad strike. In East Texas, Amtrak uses...
LONGVIEW, TX

