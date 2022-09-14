ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 35

STEVE BISHOP
2d ago

The Middle class is sick and tired of the BS Democrats have been feeding them with no results. They were wrong about lockdowns, masks, natural immunity, drag queen story time, shutting down the keystone pipeline, the way we pulled out of Afghanistan, green new deal, Russia hoax, wiki leaks, clinton emails, hunters laptop, benghazi, the list goes on and on.... all to just keep their pockets lined up while the American people struggle to put food on the table and pay billions in taxes to other countries theyve done their backdoor deals with before putting America First! If you don't put this country and our children first you will no longer be in office ! The government works for us! RED WAVE COMING !

Reply
6
Carol G
2d ago

I am tired of all these Social programs that TAKE FROM THE MIDDLE CLASS and give to the poor. The rich don’t pay for anything either. Vote Red and end this obvious unbalance of wealth distribution

Reply
5
Michael Rainville
2d ago

McKee is dishonest should easily get reelected RI is to stupid to vote for honesty.

Reply(11)
18
Related
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
nerej.com

Five R.I. companies come together to transform building while the business inside stays open

Riverside, RI The thing Rhode Island is perhaps most famous for is for being (at least for the last 245 years) the smallest state in the U.S. A recently completed renovation project in this East Providence neighborhood demonstrates this admirably. One of Rhode Island’s largest employers and one of the biggest pharmacies in the country is CVS. They are, in a way, a representative of Rhode Island on nearly every Main St. in America, projecting solidarity and dependability to the customers.
ECONOMY
ABC6.com

Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Fbi Investigation#Election State#Republican#Abc 6 News#Fbi
Boston

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRMG

Rhode Island governor locked in a tight Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee was locked in a tight Democratic primary on Tuesday as he sought his first full term in office. With about half of the vote counted, McKee and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes were essentially tied, with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea a few percentage points behind.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Kalus wins Republican primary for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ashley Kalus won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor on Tuesday. The other Republican nominee on the ticket was Jonathan Riccitelli, who has been arrested dozens of times since 2000 under a different name, the Globe reported. Democratic challengers in the race for governor...
ELECTIONS
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has been tough, but sea bass and scup are coming over the rails and into the buckets in great numbers. Captain Frank hasn’t made it out to the cod grounds this week, but that bite should be picking up very soon. The fleet will continue to run full day trips daily when the weather allows, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
HOBBIES
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy