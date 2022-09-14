Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday. The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle
Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway
Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV...
Timothée Chalamet Poses in Crystal-Trimmed Leopard Jacket, Boots and Sporty Sneakers in New Snapshots from Italy
Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black...
Chelsea Clinton Puts Breezy Spin On Printed Midi Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘The View’
Chelsea Clinton was bursting in color during her latest outing. The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton was spotted leaving ABC studios after making an appearance on “The View” in New York City on Wednesday. Chelsea made a bold fashion statement while appearing on the morning talk show. The 42-year-old writer stepped out in a breezy blue dress that featured a royal blue print throughout. The garment had a mock neck, puffy short sleeves, fitted waist and slightly ruffled hem. Chelsea parted her hair on the side and let her long curly tresses cascade down her back. For glam, she went with...
Heidi Klum Puts On A Leggy Display In An LBD And Embellished Headband On ‘AGT’
Heidi Klum just showed off her iconic figure and toned legs in a strapless, sultry LBD on America’s Got Talent! The supermodel, 49, donned a classic, curve-hugging black frock with a thigh-skimming hemline while filming the talent show last week, and her shimmering accessories made the outfit even more epic.
Drew Barrymore Suits Up In Silky Lace Top With Wide Trousers & Chunky Platform Sandals for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway
Drew Barrymore was sharply suited with towering heels while attending “Funny Girl” on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. The talk show host arrived in all-black attire to watch Lea Michele make her grand return as “Fanny Brice” in the classical musical. Barrymore posed for photos in a black boxy blazer. The overcoat had wide lapels, loose fitting sleeves and satin cuffs. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore the jacket over a silky black top that had lace detailing along the bust. The “Charlie’s Angels” star tucked the lightweight separate into a pair of wide...
Gwen Stefani Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Vibrant Marc Jacobs Sweater & Cowboy Boots With Sean Paul for ‘The Voice’ Promo
Gwen Stefani went typically vibrant in a blue and yellow striped sweater while doing press for her upcoming season on “The Voice.” The pop star posed for photos for an “Entertainment Tonight” interview released today featuring the vibrant knitted Marc Jacobs piece with hidden bottoms and sheer stockings. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that Ariana Grande (who has also served as a judge on “The Voice”), Olivia Culpo and countless more star embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival last July with Maren Morris on the “Today” show and in June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Katie Holmes Delivers Chic Street Style In $80 Mom Jeans, Baby Pink T-Shirt & Chunky Knit Sneakers
Katie Holmes took a casual stroll in classic closet staples. The actress showcased her chic street style while out in Soho, New York City on Monday. Holmes looked cool and comfortable for the day out in the Big Apple. The “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a baby pink short-sleeve shirt. She tucked her top into a pair of high-waist wide-leg “mom” jeans by Mango. Retailing for $80, the relaxed bottoms are made of recycled cotton-blend fabric and feature five pockets and a zip and button fastening. Sticking to a chill vibe, Holmes styled her hair in a top knot bun and opted for...
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ With Kenan Thompson In Dramatic Tulle Dress & Strappy Sandals at Emmy Awards 2022
Lizzo set the 2022 Emmy Awards on fire. The “About Damn Time” singer crossed over to the screen side of things and received the award for Outstanding Competition Program for her Amazon reality series, “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” at the ceremony. Prior to accepting the honor, Lizzo joined Kenan Thompson onstage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. As she made her way to the spotlight, Thompson asked the award-winning artist to twerk but her dress only allowed for subtle dance moves. Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo wore a custom cherry red gown by Giambattista Valli....
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in a Full Blue Velvet Gown
Amidst all the fads and microtrends that sometimes overpower the red carpet, "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan kept it timeless in a stunning blue velvet gown at the Toronto International Film Festival. The elegant one-shoulder dress had a kind of classic glamour with flattering ruching and, most notably, an oversize bow detail in the back, which draped behind Ramakrishnan and added more volume to the gown. With her side-swept hair and soft waves, the 20-year-old looked like a Hollywood movie star transported to modern times, keeping her accessories simple with a golden nose ring and diamond earrings.
Salma Hayek Was the Pinnacle of Glamour in a Dramatic & Sparkling Gucci Gown
When Salma Hayek goes into an award show or event, you know all eyes will be on her. Over the years, Hayek has rocked some insanely gorgeous, sparkling gowns to wear on the red carpet (and she’s wowed every single time!) And her appearance at the first-ever Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner was no different! As one of the co-chairs for the event to raise money for domestic violence survivors, everyone was itching to see if Hayek would arrive (and who she’d be wearing!) As promised, Hayek arrived in head-to-toe glamour, making everyone’s jaws drop with every detail of her...
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
