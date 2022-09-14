Ever since "General Hospital" mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) found himself washed downriver after a footbridge he was on collapsed, his life was never the same. He landed in the town of Nixon Falls with amnesia, thought his name was "Mike," and ended up falling in love with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his true identity secret, per Soaps In Depth. After regaining his memory, Sonny was at first angry with Nina for keeping him from his family, making them think he was dead. However, the memories of his simple life in Nixon Falls, as well as the love "Mike" felt for Nina, stayed with him and integrated into his personality. Thus, he and his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) got divorced yet again.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO