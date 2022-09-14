Read full article on original website
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Ever since "General Hospital" mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) found himself washed downriver after a footbridge he was on collapsed, his life was never the same. He landed in the town of Nixon Falls with amnesia, thought his name was "Mike," and ended up falling in love with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his true identity secret, per Soaps In Depth. After regaining his memory, Sonny was at first angry with Nina for keeping him from his family, making them think he was dead. However, the memories of his simple life in Nixon Falls, as well as the love "Mike" felt for Nina, stayed with him and integrated into his personality. Thus, he and his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) got divorced yet again.
“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”. The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!
Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.
'General Hospital' character Brando Corbin's life hangs in the balance after he's attacked by Port Charles' hook killer.
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
'General Hospital' fans are worried actor Johnny Wactor is leaving after rumors circulate his character Brando Corbin will be killed.
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
The city of Port Charles on "General Hospital" has had many police commissioners over the years, but one of the most memorable is Jordan Ashford. A few actresses have played Jordan on the show and, while Tanisha Harper is currently playing the character, fans will never forget Briana Nicole Henry who left "GH" in 2021 (via TV Insider).
Evil has worn many faces on "General Hospital." One of the most sinister and devious characters was Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). When Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wanted to determine who the kidney donor for her daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was, Crimson magazine editor-in-chief Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) used the publication's resources to locate the mystery donor. That donor was none other than Nelle, who turned to be the daughter of Carly's adopted father Frank Benson. When Joss' father, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), sought a kidney for her on the black market, he offered Frank a great deal of money, not realizing Frank would sell Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soaps She Knows).
Kristina Davis, daughter of ex-attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), has dealt with a lot in her life on "General Hospital." Alexis originally lied about Kristina's paternity to protect her from Sonny's mafia lifestyle. But when Kristina was diagnosed with leukemia, she needed a bone marrow transplant, and the truth about her father came out. In Kristina's last major storyline, she was indoctrinated into a cult called Dawn of Day, and many characters worked together to free her (via Soap Central). Although Kristina has caused or gotten into quite a bit of trouble over the years, her portrayer Lexi Ainsworth won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2017.
Taggert and Trina's lives will soon changeScreenshot Cheryl Preston. On General Hospital there is a storm brewing that will hit the Ashford and Robinson families from multiple sides. Once the dust settles there will be no one left unscathed. Several things happened in Wednesday's episode that let viewers know there is no turning back and situations are about to become intense and complicated. Jordan Ashford ( Tanisha Harper) has the smoking gun that could tear apart at least eight lives in Port Charles, including her own.
Robert Adamson as Michael CorinthosScreenshot General Hospital Global TV. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Robert Adamson will be replacing Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos for the fourth time on General Hospital. The actor previously portrayed Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless and first stepped into the GH role on June 1 and 2, during the custody hearing for Wiley Corinhos ( Viron Weaver).
