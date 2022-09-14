TEMPE, Ariz. -- When Will Hernandez returns to Las Vegas during the offseason to see his family, he can't leave without making one stop. The Arizona Cardinals' guard makes sure to swing by Lety Villarreal's house for some tacos or horchata -- a traditional Mexican drink made with rice, milk and cinnamon -- just like he has for the last 14 years. Sometimes he brings his cousins or his mom, Angelica. Sometimes it's just him.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO