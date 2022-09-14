ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Akron

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GllLm_0hvEUvyQ00

No.15 Tennessee is set to host Akron on Saturday night as they wrap up their early season non-conference slate. On Wednesday morning, Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel joined the SEC teleconference to discuss his team and the upcoming game against Akron. Below is the full transcript from Heupel's session.

Opening Statement

Just wrapped up our Wednesday practice here and had a good week of work. We challenged all of our guys all week to continue to improve as we continue to go through this journey during this season. Practice habits have been good here this week and looking forward to a game here inside of Neyland Stadium. Looking forward to competing with our guys here on Saturday.

On His Reaction to Walking Into a Sold Out Night Game in Neyland Stadium Against Ole Miss in 2021

You feel it when you get off the bus. First, the Vol Walk, still the best pregame experience I have had of anywhere I have been. That is even heightened for a night game. To be able to run out of the T, that night the place was checkerboarded, it is special, man. 100,000 plus fans. The energy, the electricity, the anticipation, from our fans, the players can absolutely feel it. In college football, it is as good as it gets.

On The Program Continuing to Progress

Really, I was just talking about habits and who we are individually and collectively. There are a lot of things we didn't do right in that football game. Certainly, part of that was Pitt, they are a good football team, and I don't want to take away from that, but the ability to be composed for four quarters and overtime to handle the ups and downs, not get emotionally off-track, be able to focus on doing your job no matter what happened the last play, could have been on a different unit, too, I think that competitiveness and composure is something we have grown to. We are not by any means a finished product in anyway, but I did think that night showed some of the growth from our kids when we first arrived to who we are today. The challenge for us is to continue to develop those things.

On What He Liked About the Tennessee Defense Last Game

I think the ability to reset and play the next play independent. We gave up a couple of fourth down plays, man, the look in their eyes and the demeanor never changed. With our front seven , in particular, we got pressure with our safeties and corners, too, but I thought the effort, energy, strain, and technique we played with upfront showed its head during the course of the football game. We were close in the first quarter; we weren't executing quite as well as we needed to on the backend; the quarterback was able to get rid of the football. I thought we did a little bit better job as the game went on and those pressures started hitting, and we were able to get to the quarterback. As much as anything, I thought the disruption of the run game and the ability to put pressure on the quarterback, the line of scrimmage, I thought our guys did a great job.

On The Difference Between a Big Game at Night Versus a Big Game in the Afternoon

The energy and atmosphere inside the stadium wasn't a whole lot different, but I do think there is something different just as far as the pageantry of being under the lights. It is obviously different pre-game preparation because you are in the hotel for a longer stretch, too.

On Areas of Emphasis to Shore Up Against Akron

Our eyes and keys in the run game and pass game defensively is something I think we can improve. The ability to be more efficient and effective in the run game consistently over the course of the football game. They hurt us early in the third quarter of the football game. Something we have to improve upon to be what we are capable of.

On Keeping His Team Focused on Akron and Not Getting Caught Up in the Excitement from the Fan Base on Looking Ahead to Florida

Fans get to do what they want, right? They get to enjoy the football game, and in some ways, they are prognosticators. They get to enjoy the build up to everything. When you are a competitor, man, you have to be really consistent in your habits. That is something we have talked about as a football team. You don't have to do anything other than look back at the scoreboard from last week in college football to understand this game doesn't care who you are, where you are ranked, what conference you are in. You have to prepare the right way, be consistent and go play your best football on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols to Host Akron in Sold Out Neyland Stadium

Two days ago, Tennessee announced that the Florida game next Saturday, September 24 was officially sold out.  Now, two days later, Tennessee has announced the sellout of the upcoming Akron game that will take place in Neyland Stadium this Saturday.  The news isn't necessarily a big ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Akron, OH
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Akron, OH
Football
City
Florida, OH
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
WBIR

Tennessee football's game against Akron has been sold out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced Friday afternoon that the Vols' football game against Akron has been sold out. The school also announced a sellout for the Florida game next Saturday earlier this week. The Vols are a 47.5-point favorite against the Zips. The Vols have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Statistics

SEC Network+ (via UT Sports) SEC Network+ is not a television channel. It is complementary to SEC Network and provides content and programming exclusively online. It delivers thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming NOT available on ESPN’s television networks. Viewers can access content on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app or at espn.com/watch, but the viewer must already subscribe to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network in order to gain access to SEC Network+ content.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium

It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teleconference#College Football#American Football#Sec Teleconference Ahead
utsports.com

XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy