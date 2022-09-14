Read full article on original website
Charles is 'closer than ever' to his key confidante Princess Anne as he grapples with his new role as King
As Charles III grapples with his new role, Princess Anne has emerged as a key confidante to the new King. Alongside his mother, she has been a mainstay in his life – and insiders say they are closer now than ever. They were born just 21 months apart and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act
The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
Murder of the Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten, 79, who was blown up on his fishing boat by the IRA, is branded 'karmic' by a New York Times article, sparking outrage
The New York Times newspaper has been condemned for publishing an article hours after the Queen died, saying the murder of her cousin Lord Mountbatten by the IRA was ‘karmic’. It also claimed that Her Majesty ‘helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation’ during her reign.
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
Why Some People From Ireland, India Are Celebrating Queen's Death
People in former British colonies were quick to point out the monarchy's role in the subjugation of their countries.
Former Colonies of Elizabeth II Want Their $400 Million Diamond Back From the Crown Jewels
While much of the western world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-running monarch, some from her former colonies questioned the dark legacy of the monarchy and her rule. In South Asia, the dissent centres on the Koh-i-Noor. As soon as the news of the...
King Charles' staff told during queen’s mourning period that they could lose their jobs
LONDON — Dozens of household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to Britain’s throne have been told they could lose their jobs, according to one of the United Kingdom’s leading labor unions, which called the move “heartless.”. Charles, who succeeded his mother...
A new era of rule: King Charles III revealed the new royal cypher - which shows the monarch's initials - for the first time during his proclamation
King Charles III debuted the new royal cypher during his proclamation this morning. The new Sovereign, 73, pinned a brooch of the cypher on his black tie for his Proclamation by the Accession Council at At James's Palace this morning. The royal insignia used to read 'E' and 'R' during...
William and Harry in military uniform as Queen’s grandchildren begin vigil
Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn also in attendance
King Charles is legally dodging millions in taxes because a 1990s prime minister didn’t want royal wealth to be ‘salami-sliced’ away
A decades-old tax loophole means King Charles III will be avoiding a massive inheritance tax. People in the U.K. pay a 40% inheritance tax for all the parts of an estate worth more than the country’s tax-free threshold of £325,000. But not the reigning monarch. In the wake...
Stoic Charles patted me on the arm and said ‘it had to happen one day’ – I was overcome, says Sun’s Arthur Edwards
KING Charles stoically remarked "it had to happen one day" following the Queen's death, Sun royal photographer Arthur Edwards revealed on TalkTV. The new monarch made the heartbreaking comment just a day after Her Majesty died at the age of 96 on Thursday. After spending time by his mother's bedside...
I was in Westminster Hall to watch King Charles’ address to Parliament – he couldn’t have been more regal
MY God, we do these things beautifully in Britain. First came the Yeomen of the Guard, marching stiffly in their beefeater uniforms, then the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, proud and plumed, an ancient unit that last saw action in the English Civil War. The Band of the Household...
King Charles III is now on the throne — but who were King Charles I and King Charles II?
Before the former Prince Charles took the British throne, some royal experts wondered if he would use one of his other names, George, when he became king. However, he styled himself as King Charles III, making him the first King Charles to rule what is today known as the United Kingdom in more than three centuries.
King Charles to host world leaders ahead of Queen's funeral
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from around the world will travel to London over the weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace to be hosted by King Charles the day before her funeral.
‘We wouldn’t put Charles on a bus’: Gulf royals balk at Queen’s funeral protocol
The monarchies are hopeful of stronger UK ties under King Charles, but plans for the ceremony have not gone down well
Yes, Prince Andrew Can Still Stand In for King Charles
Prince Andrew has retained a key constitutional role as a “counselor of state,” one of four people able to step in and act for King Charles if he is incapacitated, despite his ejection from the ranks of working royals. While it is considered a possibility that Charles may...
King Charles tells religious leaders reception at Buckingham Palace 'I will protect the space for faith'
King Charles today affirmed his commitment to his role as a religious leader, saying his work must include 'protecting the space for faith itself'. The newly crowned Monarch, who as King is now the head of the Church of England, also said it was his 'duty to protect the diversity of our country'.
