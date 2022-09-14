Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Youth leaders speak at Rotary Club
Quincy High School students Savannah Little, Dylan Miller, Aidan Power and Michael Oravetz spoke at Quincy Rotary on Sept. 12 about their experiences as RYLA recipients. RYLA stands for Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening and provides an intensive leadership experience for incoming high school seniors. Attendance at RYLA is supported by fully paid scholarships provided by the generosity of the men and women of Rotary.
Plumas County News
NSAQMD to host free Burn Wise event on Saturday, September 24
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) is happy to share that they will be hosting a free Burn Wise Event for the community, taking place at the Veterans Hall in Portola on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lunch, treats, and beverages provided, as well as face painting.
Plumas County News
Cheung and Matteoni
Arnold Cheung and Kristen Diane Matteoni, both of Sparks, Nevada. Arden Alquist Alexander, 81, of Quincy, California passed away on August 20, 2022. She passed in the presence and holding…. ELEANOR LEHR STOECKEL APRIL 17, 1921 – JUNE 27, 2022 Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel passed away peacefully in Fresno, June 27th,…...
Plumas County News
Judith Ellen Hamlin
Judith Ellen Hamlin, born December 29, 1959, in Carmel, CA, to Charles Potvin and Patricia Fiant, passed away July 23, 2022, at her home in Graeagle, CA. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Fiant of Chico; sister, Pam Ayoob, of Blairsden; brothers Steve Potvin, Blairsden, and Charlie Fiant, Chico; as well as niece Jennifer Pasquetti and nephew Jeff Sanderson.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Concerned about fires? Check out this website/app
For the folks who worried that helicopters (from PG&E it turned out) above Quincy meant a nearby fire, I would like to recommend a website/app called WatchDuty watchduty.com that uses input from firefighter, sheriff, and Forest Service scanners as well as satellite data. It is updated continuously 24/7 with information about fires all over the state of California.
Plumas County News
Air district, Public Health warn about smoke impacts to Plumas and Sierra counties
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Public Health Departments of Plumas and Sierra counties are issuing a Joint Air Quality Health Advisory due to smoke impacts from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. Smoke impacts could result in poor air quality conditions in...
Plumas County News
Covid cases on the rise in Plumas; new boosters available
The Plumas County Public Health Agency reported 21 new COVID cases over the past seven days, which is double the previous reporting for the seven days prior. Additionally the positivity rate doubled. While most individuals experience mild symptoms, Shasta County reported nine deaths in the past 14 days. They were...
Plumas County News
Helicopters are PG&E not Forest Service
The sound of helicopters buzzing overhead has alarmed some Quincy residents today, Sept. 14, and they contacted Plumas News. According to the Plumas National Forest spokesperson, the helicopters are from PG&E and are being used to replace power poles.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
Plumas County News
Chester man dies in single vehicle accident
The California Highway Patrol reports that a Chester man died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident today. Matthew Wing, 45, of Chester, was driving his 1997 Toyota 4-Runner westbound on State Route 32 just before 7 a.m. this morning, Sept. 16 , near mile post mark 8.74. According to...
