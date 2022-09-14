For the folks who worried that helicopters (from PG&E it turned out) above Quincy meant a nearby fire, I would like to recommend a website/app called WatchDuty watchduty.com that uses input from firefighter, sheriff, and Forest Service scanners as well as satellite data. It is updated continuously 24/7 with information about fires all over the state of California.

QUINCY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO