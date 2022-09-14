In this political climate, it’s a rare occasion for a bipartisan group of lawmakers to come together on something as sensitive as election reform and reach a consensus. When talks began regarding the need for reforming the outdated Electoral Count Act, which were spurred largely because of the confusion associated with the 2020 presidential election, there were many trepidations that participating legislators would jockey for reforms that might advantage one party over the other. A group of nine Senate Republicans and several key Democratic centrists, however, were able to set forth legislation to establish clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for the president and vice president. It’s a commonsense reform that people of all political stripes can get behind.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO