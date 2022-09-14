ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rensselaer County, NY
Elections
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Absentee Voting#Election Local#Attorneys#Politics Local#Gop#Republican#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Cnn
Fox News

Wisconsin judge declines to suspend absentee ballot ruling

A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly appealed by Democrats, who raised...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms

The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Kim Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.'...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

When (not whether) to eliminate the Electoral College?

A recent Pew Research Center poll reported that 63 percent of U.S. adults supported doing away with the Electoral College system and relying on popular vote to determine who wins the presidency. That sounds like a strong reason to do so. Yet, in today’s politically divided environment, this is not the right time to change the Constitution and end the Electoral College system.
Washington Examiner

The Electoral Count Act won't restore confidence in democracy if it's partisan

In this political climate, it’s a rare occasion for a bipartisan group of lawmakers to come together on something as sensitive as election reform and reach a consensus. When talks began regarding the need for reforming the outdated Electoral Count Act, which were spurred largely because of the confusion associated with the 2020 presidential election, there were many trepidations that participating legislators would jockey for reforms that might advantage one party over the other. A group of nine Senate Republicans and several key Democratic centrists, however, were able to set forth legislation to establish clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for the president and vice president. It’s a commonsense reform that people of all political stripes can get behind.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy