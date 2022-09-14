Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Whitestown's SHEIN facility bringing hundreds of jobs, $175 million economic impact
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The planned SHEIN plant in Whitestown will generate around $175 million a year and create more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022. That's according to a new study by Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor with IU's Kelley School of Business. SHEIN is an...
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
Inside Indiana Business
Construction begins on pet food company’s Rushville plant
Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
Inside Indiana Business
Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023
A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
Indy DPW now offering sign-on, referral bonuses for employees
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it’s seeing a higher number of vacancies for positions throughout the department. In an effort to recruit workers, DPW created a referral bonus and sign-on bonus program. 1. The Sign-On Bonus Program will provide up to $2,000 to newly hired AFSCME union employees. 2. The Referral […]
Indy Fuel plans move to Fishers as part of $550M expansion to Fishers District; 8,500 seat event center in the works
FISHERS, Ind. — A $550 million dollar expansion will make Fishers the new home of the Indy Fuel as a new 8,500-seat event center is being planned in the Fishers District. The city of Fishers says the development will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets southeast of IKEA. Once completed, the […]
Inside Indiana Business
Brownsburg opens access road to raceway, business park
A new access road connecting a 47-acre business park that is under development and Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg to Ronald Reagan Parkway is now open. Town leaders were joined this week by raceway officials and representatives of the engineering companies to hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Raceway Boulevard. The...
Property tax relief program promises $100 or more to most Marion County homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined city leaders Thursday to sign property tax relief for Marion County homeowners. The proposal was approved unanimously by the full City-County Council Monday night. “Today, the City of Indianapolis provides a measure of relief targeted primarily at the homeowners facing challenges around...
cbs4indy.com
Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
indyschild.com
Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville
My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WIBC.com
Zionsville Mayor, Town Council Stuck In Stalemate Over Town’s Finances
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville is still locked in a stalemate on what to do next about the town’s finances between the town’s mayor and the town council. Zionsville is one of only two towns in Indiana that have a mayor, which means their town government operates under a unique set of rules under state law. Town council president Jason Plunkett (R) tells WISH-TV that the mayor, Emily Styron (D), has been spending town money without approval from the town council, so much so that the town’s checkbook is way out of whack.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
livability.com
Why Fishers, IN is One of the Top 100 Best Places to Live
This Indianapolis suburb breaks out of its shell with economic growth, hometown culture, and community engagement. A growing economy, urban amenities and a wealth of recreational opportunities are just a few reasons Fishers, IN, has seen a steady stream of relocating families, more than earning its stripes on our list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this week
Chick-fil-A is coming to town! The newest location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant in Indiana will have its grand opening this week. if you're in the mood for some delicious Chick-fil-A, then you're in luck because their newest Indiana location just opened its doors.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
Check your bank statements for bogus Google charges
Check your bank statements. A scam involving unauthorized Google charges is hitting bank accounts across the country including right here in Indiana.
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
