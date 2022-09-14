ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Inside Indiana Business

German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility

A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future

MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Construction begins on pet food company’s Rushville plant

Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023

A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Indy DPW now offering sign-on, referral bonuses for employees

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it’s seeing a higher number of vacancies for positions throughout the department. In an effort to recruit workers, DPW created a referral bonus and sign-on bonus program. 1. The Sign-On Bonus Program will provide up to $2,000 to newly hired AFSCME union employees. 2. The Referral […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Brownsburg opens access road to raceway, business park

A new access road connecting a 47-acre business park that is under development and Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg to Ronald Reagan Parkway is now open. Town leaders were joined this week by raceway officials and representatives of the engineering companies to hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Raceway Boulevard. The...
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
MARION COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville

My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Zionsville Mayor, Town Council Stuck In Stalemate Over Town’s Finances

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville is still locked in a stalemate on what to do next about the town’s finances between the town’s mayor and the town council. Zionsville is one of only two towns in Indiana that have a mayor, which means their town government operates under a unique set of rules under state law. Town council president Jason Plunkett (R) tells WISH-TV that the mayor, Emily Styron (D), has been spending town money without approval from the town council, so much so that the town’s checkbook is way out of whack.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
livability.com

Why Fishers, IN is One of the Top 100 Best Places to Live

This Indianapolis suburb breaks out of its shell with economic growth, hometown culture, and community engagement. A growing economy, urban amenities and a wealth of recreational opportunities are just a few reasons Fishers, IN, has seen a steady stream of relocating families, more than earning its stripes on our list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live.
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland

All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN

