Newtown Private School To Host a Fall Open House for Potential Students in Late October

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via George School

A well-respected private school in Newtown is hosting an open house of student and parents in late October.

The George School, a private, Quaker-oriented boarding school located at 1690 Langhorne Newtown Road, is hosting a Fall Open House event on Oct. 23. The event will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the school.

“Visit George School to learn how our vibrant community could be the next step in your educational journey!” the school said on social media.

The school was founded in 1891 and was named after John M. George, who donated large sums of money for the school to be built. The school’s first headmaster, George Maris, instilled Quaker beliefs and morals to the education of the children he oversaw, something the school continues to do to this day.

Known throughout the Bucks County area and beyond, George School is one of the most prestigious schools in the area.

For parents interested in bringing their children and learning more about the education that George School has to offer, more information can be found on the school’s official website.

