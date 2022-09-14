These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine.
New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a day of snacking. One of their most popular spots, Solebury Orchards, will welcome you with plenty of apple cider doughnuts that you can enjoy for breakfast.
You can then take a walk along the Delaware Canal Towpath before grabbing a pint at Great Barn Brewery while enjoying the amazing view from the backyard. A good choice for dinner is Stella of New Hope, which offers incredible New American-style food options.
Another great place to visit is Spinnerstown. The Spinnerstown Hotel & Tap Room in Quakertown has been around longer than the town itself.
It offers an exceptional beer program and delicious foods that include the usual staples along with a rotating special of the day. Whatever you drink and eat you can easily walk off at the beautiful Green Lane Reservoir.
Read more about these unique spots in Philadelphia Magazine.
