The Las Vegas Aces forgot which basket was theirs during the WNBA Finals tip-off — and still won by double digits
Despite the bizarre slip-up to start Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, Becky Hammon's team secured a big victory that puts them one win shy of the title.
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
Becky Hammon vs. Curt Miller: A Coaching Tree Rooted in the ’90s
As their mentor at Colorado State in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tom Collen is at the center of the WNBA Finals coaching battle.
Daily Sports Smile: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich surprises Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces
The San Antonio Spurs coach surprised his former protégé during the WNBA Finals.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
Gregg Popovich had great gesture for Becky Hammon, Aces at WNBA Finals
Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon may not be co-workers anymore, but they are still happy to show up for each other. The San Antonio Spurs head coach came through on Tuesday for his former assistant, who is now coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA Finals berth in her first season, and the team now holds a 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun.
WNBA Finals 2022: Chelsea Gray's hot hand helps put Las Vegas Aces on brink of first title
LAS VEGAS -- How on fire has Chelsea Gray been during the 2022 WNBA playoffs? Teammate A'ja Wilson is the league's MVP, yet even she says sometimes her best move on court is to get out of Gray's way. The 5-foot-11 guard has averaged 23.3 points, 7.1 assists and 3.9...
Lakers News: Highlights From Dennis Schröder's Eventful Summer Abroad
The new Lakers point guard dominated in EuroBasket competition.
The 3 best moments in the career of A’ja Wilson
Few have risen to the top ranks of the WNBA in the way A’ja Wilson has. In such a short amount of time, she has solidified her place as one of the greatest WNBA players to ever play and collected an assortment of accolades already. The 6-foot-5 forward is one of the premiere talents in the league and still has plenty of potential still to be uncovered. It goes beyond just individual accomplishment as the 26-year-old has helped take to Las Vegas Aces to another level since making her impact felt.
Report: Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor while Sarver out
The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday. Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman. The NBA dealt...
Sabrina Ionescu named to All-WNBA second team
Former Oregon Ducks point guard Sabrina Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team on Thursday, minutes before Game 3 of the Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. Ionescu earned second team honors alongside Sylvia Fowles, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, and Nneka Ogwumike. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker, and Skylar Diggins-Smith earned First Team honors. Your 2022 All-WNBA Second Team @athomas_25 @sabrina_i20 @nnekaogwumike @jus242 @SylviaFowles #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/5zpklPmwft — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2022 Ionescu made her first All-Star Game appearance in 2022, winning the Skills Challenge alongside Zoe Brooks. She went on to win multiple WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and Month awards, while finishing the season with averages of 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. She also led the Liberty to the playoffs and into a surprising Game 1 victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky, before they were ultimately eliminated. Ionescu clearly has a very bright future in the WNBA, and if health permits she will get a chance to play alongside fellow Oregon alumni Nyara Sabally, who was drafted by New York this past year before missing the entire season with a knee injury. List Oregon men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
Yay Sports! Kobe Bryant Leads Team USA’s ‘Redeem Team’ In Triumphant New Trailer
Kobe Bryant leads LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Team USA's 'Redeem Team' to Gold in triumphant new trailer
NBA players' union head wants lifetime ban for Phoenix Suns owner
The executive director for the National Basketball Players Association — the NBA's labor union — called for a lifetime ban of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who was recently suspended for one year over workplace misconduct. The big picture: Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN that she was...
Urquidy Declares for Team Mexico at WBC
Houston Astros pitcher José Urquidy declared his intentions to play for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic in 2023.
Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years
Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players. Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter...
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Sports World Reacts to Nebraska Fans Chanting for Urban Meyer
The Cornhuskers crowd gave the former Buckeyes coach a warm welcome to Lincoln on Saturday.
