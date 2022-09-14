ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud

Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich had great gesture for Becky Hammon, Aces at WNBA Finals

Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon may not be co-workers anymore, but they are still happy to show up for each other. The San Antonio Spurs head coach came through on Tuesday for his former assistant, who is now coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA Finals berth in her first season, and the team now holds a 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

The 3 best moments in the career of A’ja Wilson

Few have risen to the top ranks of the WNBA in the way A’ja Wilson has. In such a short amount of time, she has solidified her place as one of the greatest WNBA players to ever play and collected an assortment of accolades already. The 6-foot-5 forward is one of the premiere talents in the league and still has plenty of potential still to be uncovered. It goes beyond just individual accomplishment as the 26-year-old has helped take to Las Vegas Aces to another level since making her impact felt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ap Basketball Writer#The Las Vegas Aces#Sun
Yardbarker

Report: Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor while Sarver out

The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday. Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman. The NBA dealt...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu named to All-WNBA second team

Former Oregon Ducks point guard Sabrina Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team on Thursday, minutes before Game 3 of the Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. Ionescu earned second team honors alongside Sylvia Fowles, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, and Nneka Ogwumike. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker, and Skylar Diggins-Smith earned First Team honors. Your 2022 All-WNBA Second Team @athomas_25 @sabrina_i20 @nnekaogwumike @jus242 @SylviaFowles #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/5zpklPmwft — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2022 Ionescu made her first All-Star Game appearance in 2022, winning the Skills Challenge alongside Zoe Brooks. She went on to win multiple WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and Month awards, while finishing the season with averages of 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. She also led the Liberty to the playoffs and into a surprising Game 1 victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky, before they were ultimately eliminated. Ionescu clearly has a very bright future in the WNBA, and if health permits she will get a chance to play alongside fellow Oregon alumni Nyara Sabally, who was drafted by New York this past year before missing the entire season with a knee injury. List Oregon men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
EUGENE, OR
Axios

NBA players' union head wants lifetime ban for Phoenix Suns owner

The executive director for the National Basketball Players Association — the NBA's labor union — called for a lifetime ban of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who was recently suspended for one year over workplace misconduct. The big picture: Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN that she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years

Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players. Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite

The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy