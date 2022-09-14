Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO