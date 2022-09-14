ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
communitynewspapers.com

Killian Legend Bobby Washington Comes Full Circle

Miami Killian High School running back Bobby Washington carries the ball during a 3-0 loss to Miami Carol City in the Class 6A semifinals in front of approximately 20,000 fans at the Orange Bowl. Washington, who is Miami-Dade County’s all time career leading rusher, gained 153 yards in his final high school game. However, he ran into a savage Carol City Chiefs defense led by linebacker Willie Williams, safety Kenny Phillips and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois that forced Washington into two costly fumbles. Carol City kicker Ramone Russell supplied the game’s only points with a 29 yard field goal. The Chiefs went on to capture the Class 6A state title defeating Orlando’s Edgewater High School 13-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Photo from the Miami Herald.
calleochonews.com

Miami Hurricanes rankings are taking a hit despite big wins

The Miami Hurricanes might just have a winning shot in the next game. The second half was all that the Miami Hurricanes needed as they defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7 on Saturday. Miami's offense featured a balanced attack for the second game in a row. Miami gained 190 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
AdWeek

Miami: Web3’s Home Base

In the same way that Silicon Valley became the place to be for tech, Miami has quickly become a hub for venture capitalists and Web3. From allowing citizens to pay city taxes via cryptocurrency to proposals for paychecks to be received in Bitcoin—the city is at the cutting edge of this revolution.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

38th Annual Miami Carnival set for October

Miami Carnival, the ultimate cultural experience that combines the various elements of Carnival with the beauty of Miami will be held over Columbus Day Weekend in October. The annual event features four signature events, junior carnival, panorama, J’ouvert and a costumed parade and concert, and brings visitors and participants from across the globe, all of whom come to celebrate Caribbean culture.
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
CBS Miami

Scientists warn South Florida coastal cities will be affected by sea level rise

MIAMI - Sea level rise is increasing at a dramatic rate. Scientists at the University of Miami warn that if we don't act soon, coastal cities and towns will slowly diminish. Scientists say a few decades from now, downtown Miami will be underwater.The tide is coming in and eventually it's not going to go back out," says Dr. Harold Wanless, a Geologist and Professor of Geography and Sustainable Development at University of Miami"Climate change is real.  This isn't something that might happen," he says.  "The problem is, sea level is rising at an accelerating rate now because of ice melting...
Miami New Times

Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022

Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday

A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Grammy Award Winner Luis Enrique to Perform in Miramar as part of Hispanic Heritage Month

MIRAMAR, FL – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Miramar has a series of events planned to spotlight the various aspects of the Latin and Hispanic cultures from September 15th through October 15th. A kick-off event will be held Thursday, September 15th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Juana’s Latin Sports Bar, located at 11602 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025, to announce the various activities planned for the month.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
travelexperta.com

Bimini from Miami: A Boat Trip Full of Adventure

Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami named one of the 10 U.S. cities with the worst housing shortage

Miami ranks No. 5 among major U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages, according to an analysis by Angi. Angi used data from Freddie Mac and Realtor.com to assess population trends, available housing and home price index percentage changes. It also measured available affordable housing to arrive at its ranking of the 10 cities facing the “worst housing shortage.”
