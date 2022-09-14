JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.

