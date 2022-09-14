ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz can’t afford an attorney, court records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
PALATKA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Sentencing begins for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her 5-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, began Thursday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019, originally charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

