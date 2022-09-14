Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
Something in the water? First Coast top cops finding their way to trouble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A not-guilty verdict Thursday frees former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from his 2-year legal entanglement. But the scandal that engulfed his only term as sheriff puts Daniels in good company - a long list of First Coast sheriffs whose tenure ranged from controversial to outright criminal.
News4Jax.com
‘I blame no one but myself’: Statement read in court from mother guilty of killing 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Brianna Williams’ sentencing hearing Friday, someone read a statement on behalf of the Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. In the statement, Williams said: “I accept full responsibility for everything. ... I blame no one...
'I failed as a mother and a decent human being:' Sentencing for Brianna Williams pushed to next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder of her 5-year-old daughter, continued Friday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
News4Jax.com
UF nurse arrested for the second time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from the employer for the second time. Desiree Lato, 41, was arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville and charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. When Lato was arrested at...
Woman threatens telephone operator at Flagler Hospital, deputies say
La-Kendra Price, 31, is accused of threatening a telephone operator at Flagler Hospital, according to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office police report. On Sept. 2, Price called the hospital several times threatening to enter and shoot the hospital operator several times, deputies say. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three arrested in Jacksonville Beach after search warrant nets guns, drugs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say three people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Jacksonville Beach Friday morning, netting numerous guns, drugs and a bulletproof vest. According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to 903 4th Avenue South around 5 a.m. Bernita Louise Currelly,...
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz can’t afford an attorney, court records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested after 9 loaded guns, drugs found in Kingsland home with small child
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman is in jail after police started investigating a drug overdose death, but also discovered evidence of a suspected drug operation in the presence of a small child, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Marissa Seal, 26, turned herself in after a warrant was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
Conditions at Baker County immigrant detention facility targeted with abuse allegations
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Alleging physical abuse and poor medical treatment, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and other groups Tuesday called for the end of an agreement that houses immigrants at a detention facility run by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. STORY: Nassau sheriff: Army captain,...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Ex-mistress testifies in trial of former Clay County sheriff
Cierra Smith, former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels’ ex-mistress, took the stand Tuesday morning as the first witness in Daniels’ trial for attempting to destroy and tamper with evidence.
floridapolitics.com
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
Suspect who caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown Monday arrested, Jacksonville police say
Police say that gunfire that caused two preschools in Lakewood to go on lockdown on Monday was caused by a man that may have a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Pierallini III, 26, on Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He’s accused of...
Sentencing begins for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, began Thursday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019, originally charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.
Comments / 0