Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
hypebeast.com
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
IGN
Butch and Sundance Series Lands Top Gun and Bridgerton Stars, Headed to Amazon
An upcoming Butch and Sundance TV show has found its leads. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, which takes inspiration from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The project was kicked off by the Russo...
‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)
Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Essence
WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
Based on Tembi Locke’s novel of the same name, ‘From Scratch’ follows the romance between lovers from different cultures and the obstacles they face throughout life. Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña. Based on the...
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
Chrissy Teigen Posted The Hate Comments She Recently Saw About Herself And They're Really Gross
"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great."
IGN
A Constantine Sequel Is in the Works With Warner Bros, Keanu Reeves Returning
In a very unexpected but welcome bit of good news for DC fans, Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to 2005's Constantine. And yes, Keanu Reeves will star once again as the wily magician/demon hunter John Constantine. As reported by Deadline, Reeves is set to return alongside director...
New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max
The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)
The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes
Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
