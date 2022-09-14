Biglaw Attorney Reportedly Suspended After Making Racist Remarks And Challenging Associate To Shirtless Brawl

For almost two decades, Kinney Recruiting has been a top international legal recruitment agency and home to some of the most distinguished legal recruiters in the world. With vast market experience and our trademark “no BS” approach, Kinney’s recruiters are favorites among candidates and clients in the legal industry. We are keen to share some of what we have learned with more people, so we’ve chosen some FAQs and will be publishing them with our take regularly, starting with the questions below. Beyond this, we are here if you have any questions. We are real people who show up every day and work hard to know as much about the legal industry as anyone. The fruit of our experience is, really, our stock in trade. Do you want to know more about how legal recruiting works? Do you want our take on the market? Do you have a random question of your own? Email askarecruiter@kinneyrecruiting.com and we will get back to you with our take!

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO