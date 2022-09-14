Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
3 cars involved in Lakewood carport fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire under a carport in Lakewood Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 8101 83rd Avenue Southwest. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, there was a fire involving three cars under a carport. Crews got...
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
q13fox.com
Bodies of knife-wielding suspect, woman found in burning Seattle home
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man yelling and a woman in distress at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. And before 9:30 a.m. crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of that home.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
q13fox.com
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
q13fox.com
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in separate hit-and-runs in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police are investigating two deadly, separate instances, of a hit-and-run. Police were first called to the 4500 block of Auburn Way N. around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. They say a man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the west side of the road.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call
SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
q13fox.com
WSP looking for highway drive-by shooting suspect
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a man accused of shooting at another driver while on a highway in Spanaway. Troopers say on Sept. 14, an orange Dodge Charger was stopped northbound on SR-7 to turn left onto Cross-Base Highway. The driver of a silver Audi sedan pulled up next to the Dodge's passenger side and fired multiple shots at the stopped vehicle.
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
q13fox.com
Edmonds Police seek man suspected of following, groping person in grocery store
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds Police need help identifying a man suspected of following and groping a teenager at a grocery store. Authorities say around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect walked into the Ranch 99 Market off Pacific Hwy. He reportedly followed an 18-year-old into several aisles, passing by them very closely.
Convenience Store Clerk Wounded in Renton Shooting
Renton, WA: On Sept.14, at approximately 11:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from the Chevron gas station on the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard in the city of Renton. Renton Police Department officers arrived at the location and found a convenience store clerk with a gunshot wound...
KREM
Lyft driver shot, killed in downtown Seattle was a father of six
SEATTLE — The community came together at Abu-Bakr Islamic Center in Tukwila Wednesday to support the family of Mohamed Kediye who was shot and killed while driving for Lyft in downtown Seattle last weekend. Kediye, 48, was a supportive father who just wanted to provide a better life for...
kptv.com
Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode. On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly...
