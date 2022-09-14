Read full article on original website
Several beloved family businesses closing for good in Ocean City
After Sunday, 98 years of baking tradition will come to an end as Wards Pastry closes for good.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City anticipates lower turnout for ’22 pop-up rally
Despite rumors of the unsanctioned “H2O” tuner-car pop-up rally moving to Wildwood, New Jersey, Ocean City officials are not ready to let their guard down for what has historically been chaotic and dangerous in past years. The rally, which attached itself to the official H2Oi event that took...
ocnjdaily.com
Featured Vacation Rental: September 16, 2022
Address: 137 Ocean Ave, Unit s, Ocean City, NJ 08226. RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Welcome to the Sandcastle offered by Beach Block Realty at 137 Ocean Avenue in Ocean City, NJ. This stunning NEW construction 2nd floor property offers the latest in ultra-luxury open floor plan shore living comprised of 2,580 ft2 with 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms comfortably sleeps up to 16 guests. The private elevator provides ease of access for luggage upon arrival, as well as seamless entry for grandparents or those needing extra assistance. Situated only two blocks from the beach on the edge of the Gardens, you are ideally located for short walks to the beach, boardwalk, and downtown attractions to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer during your relaxing stay. The interior of our home was beautifully designed with brand new furnishings and quality finishes to create a tranquil environment for your stay. From initial design through final construction, every detail was carefully considered from the open floorplan living to the luxury finishes throughout the house.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
25 Stores, Restaurants You’re Demanding at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ
We asked and you answered. Many who live in and around Atlantic County still like the idea of a true shopping mall. Here are the stores and restaurants you'd love to see become part of Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. The mall currently has some vacancies, and you commented that...
capemayvibe.com
Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww
Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman’s convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
downbeach.com
Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site
VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
fannetasticfood.com
Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ
Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
shorelocalnews.com
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
Atlantic City Utilities Site Survey Reveals Major Threat Concerns
We have obtained a copy of a comprehensive site survey report that was prepared on April 15, 2020 for the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority. The site survey was conducted by the Falcon Consulting Group on April 9, 2020. The Falcon Consulting Group Managing Partner is Thomas W. Raftery, III,...
The Current/Gazette Newspapers Publish Their Last Edition
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
70and73.com
Legacy Club, formerly Woodcrest Country Club, to go before Cherry Hill Planning Board for improvements.
The owner of The Legacy Club, formerly the Woodcrest Country Club, is scheduled to appear before the Cherry Hill Planning Board on Monday with several proposed improvements and a clubhouse expansion. Owner WCC1 LLC, a company operated by South Jersey real estate developer Randy Lahn, proposes adding to the driveway...
ocnjdaily.com
Howl-O-Ween Parade Returns to Ocean City Boardwalk
The second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 will invite dogs and their owners to enjoy a day of fun on the Boardwalk, where pets are prohibited during the rest of the year. Leashed dogs will be permitted on the Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 5...
ocnjdaily.com
City Asks Owners to Remove Vehicles, Boats from 16th Street Lot
All private and commercial vehicles, trailers and boats must be removed from former car dealership lots along 16th Street between Haven and Simpson avenues by Monday, Sept. 26, Ocean City announced. The city is planning to begin environmental remediation and improvement of the newly acquired open space. In addition, the...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
What’s Up with This Secret Pizza Ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
Wildwood, NJ Waterpark Totally Went to the Dogs During ‘Puppapalooza’!
If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza." It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season,...
