Ocean City Today

Ocean City anticipates lower turnout for ’22 pop-up rally

Despite rumors of the unsanctioned “H2O” tuner-car pop-up rally moving to Wildwood, New Jersey, Ocean City officials are not ready to let their guard down for what has historically been chaotic and dangerous in past years. The rally, which attached itself to the official H2Oi event that took...
OCEAN CITY, MD
ocnjdaily.com

Featured Vacation Rental: September 16, 2022

Address: 137 Ocean Ave, Unit s, Ocean City, NJ 08226. RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Welcome to the Sandcastle offered by Beach Block Realty at 137 Ocean Avenue in Ocean City, NJ. This stunning NEW construction 2nd floor property offers the latest in ultra-luxury open floor plan shore living comprised of 2,580 ft2 with 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms comfortably sleeps up to 16 guests. The private elevator provides ease of access for luggage upon arrival, as well as seamless entry for grandparents or those needing extra assistance. Situated only two blocks from the beach on the edge of the Gardens, you are ideally located for short walks to the beach, boardwalk, and downtown attractions to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer during your relaxing stay. The interior of our home was beautifully designed with brand new furnishings and quality finishes to create a tranquil environment for your stay. From initial design through final construction, every detail was carefully considered from the open floorplan living to the luxury finishes throughout the house.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww

Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman’s convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
WILDWOOD, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site

VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fannetasticfood.com

Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ

Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
CAPE MAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Howl-O-Ween Parade Returns to Ocean City Boardwalk

The second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 will invite dogs and their owners to enjoy a day of fun on the Boardwalk, where pets are prohibited during the rest of the year. Leashed dogs will be permitted on the Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 5...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

City Asks Owners to Remove Vehicles, Boats from 16th Street Lot

All private and commercial vehicles, trailers and boats must be removed from former car dealership lots along 16th Street between Haven and Simpson avenues by Monday, Sept. 26, Ocean City announced. The city is planning to begin environmental remediation and improvement of the newly acquired open space. In addition, the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
VINELAND, NJ
