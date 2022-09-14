Address: 137 Ocean Ave, Unit s, Ocean City, NJ 08226. RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Welcome to the Sandcastle offered by Beach Block Realty at 137 Ocean Avenue in Ocean City, NJ. This stunning NEW construction 2nd floor property offers the latest in ultra-luxury open floor plan shore living comprised of 2,580 ft2 with 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms comfortably sleeps up to 16 guests. The private elevator provides ease of access for luggage upon arrival, as well as seamless entry for grandparents or those needing extra assistance. Situated only two blocks from the beach on the edge of the Gardens, you are ideally located for short walks to the beach, boardwalk, and downtown attractions to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer during your relaxing stay. The interior of our home was beautifully designed with brand new furnishings and quality finishes to create a tranquil environment for your stay. From initial design through final construction, every detail was carefully considered from the open floorplan living to the luxury finishes throughout the house.

