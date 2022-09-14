Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association raising awareness
(WSYR-TV) — Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a condition affecting the nerves that control hands, feet, arms, and legs. The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association was started by patients looking for answers on the condition. This weekend, the walk for CMT will keep pushing that goal forward. Tomorrow, Sept. 17, our Syracuse chapter of the...
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good: 100 years of WSYR radio
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR radio has produced a Central New York soundtrack for a very long time. And each memory has a voice. Early on, there was teenager Chester Babcock, who became songwriting legend Jimmy Van Heusen. For years, the station had its own Orchestra, supporting local talent...
The Swellesley Report
Beyond Wellesley—we visit the beautiful Cornell University area
Ithaca, N.Y., is the kind of destination where the usual summer fun is on tap—there are plenty of spots to hike, bike, swim, shop, and dine—yet the two-college city (Cornell University and Ithaca College) feels homey, a place where its 30k+ full-time residents and the student population work, play, and live side-by-side. Fortunately for the 1.6 million visitors between May 2019 and 2020 to the Commons, the area’s busiest shopping and dining district, the locals like to share their secrets.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
CNY author Ted Freeman offers a look at Auburn’s history
(WSYR-TV) — Author and pastor Ted Freeman has deep roots in Central New York’s town of Auburn, and he’s returning this week to talk about his new book. This comes during International Underground Railroad Month. Ted is sharing details on how his native Auburn ancestors came to Central New York and how they shaped the area.
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
localsyr.com
No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1,...
Hillary Clinton Has Big Plans For Upstate New York This Month
Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is coming to Upstate New York this month for a public address that’s very near to her heart. Clinton has recently been in the headlines for an interview with CBS News saying that she will not run for President again after her 2016 loss.
localsyr.com
Lauren Bellefontaine and Mae Batherson earn CHA preseason recognition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Two Graduate students are now members of the 2022-23 preseason All College Hockey American Team. Lauren Bellefontaine, was one of the graduates who was granted membership. Bellefontaine earned the 2021-22 CHA Best Defensive Forward award and All-CHA Second Team honors, was 12th nationally in faceoff wins, and set the Syracuse single-season record in 2021-22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time
Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
localsyr.com
When does Syracuse see its last 80 degree day on average?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The seasonal transition from summer to fall doesn’t always mean a rapid transition away from the warm temperatures. The reason behind this comes from a phenomenon known as “seasonal lag”. It essentially means that the last date the Earth sees the most direct incoming sunlight (summer solstice) doesn’t line up with the last date we see the warmest average temperatures (after the fall equinox). There is essentially some “lag” time, or delay as it takes time for temperatures to catch up to the initial change in sun angle that comes with the changing seasons.
localsyr.com
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
CVA football races past Chittenango
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Central Valley Academy went on the road Thursday night and picked up its first win of season, defeating Chittenango 43-7. The Thunder scored on its first three drives, racing out to a 34-0 halftime lead. CVA (1-2) returns to action next Friday night at home...
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
Comments / 0