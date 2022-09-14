ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association raising awareness

(WSYR-TV) — Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a condition affecting the nerves that control hands, feet, arms, and legs. The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association was started by patients looking for answers on the condition. This weekend, the walk for CMT will keep pushing that goal forward. Tomorrow, Sept. 17, our Syracuse chapter of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Tell Me Something Good: 100 years of WSYR radio

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR radio has produced a Central New York soundtrack for a very long time. And each memory has a voice. Early on, there was teenager Chester Babcock, who became songwriting legend Jimmy Van Heusen. For years, the station had its own Orchestra, supporting local talent...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Swellesley Report

Beyond Wellesley—we visit the beautiful Cornell University area

Ithaca, N.Y., is the kind of destination where the usual summer fun is on tap—there are plenty of spots to hike, bike, swim, shop, and dine—yet the two-college city (Cornell University and Ithaca College) feels homey, a place where its 30k+ full-time residents and the student population work, play, and live side-by-side. Fortunately for the 1.6 million visitors between May 2019 and 2020 to the Commons, the area’s busiest shopping and dining district, the locals like to share their secrets.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
localsyr.com

CNY author Ted Freeman offers a look at Auburn’s history

(WSYR-TV) — Author and pastor Ted Freeman has deep roots in Central New York’s town of Auburn, and he’s returning this week to talk about his new book. This comes during International Underground Railroad Month. Ted is sharing details on how his native Auburn ancestors came to Central New York and how they shaped the area.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Susan B. Anthony
localsyr.com

No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Lauren Bellefontaine and Mae Batherson earn CHA preseason recognition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Two Graduate students are now members of the 2022-23 preseason All College Hockey American Team. Lauren Bellefontaine, was one of the graduates who was granted membership. Bellefontaine earned the 2021-22 CHA Best Defensive Forward award and All-CHA Second Team honors, was 12th nationally in faceoff wins, and set the Syracuse single-season record in 2021-22.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roots#Central New York
Syracuse.com

Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time

Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

When does Syracuse see its last 80 degree day on average?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The seasonal transition from summer to fall doesn’t always mean a rapid transition away from the warm temperatures. The reason behind this comes from a phenomenon known as “seasonal lag”. It essentially means that the last date the Earth sees the most direct incoming sunlight (summer solstice) doesn’t line up with the last date we see the warmest average temperatures (after the fall equinox). There is essentially some “lag” time, or delay as it takes time for temperatures to catch up to the initial change in sun angle that comes with the changing seasons.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
localsyr.com

CVA football races past Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Central Valley Academy went on the road Thursday night and picked up its first win of season, defeating Chittenango 43-7. The Thunder scored on its first three drives, racing out to a 34-0 halftime lead. CVA (1-2) returns to action next Friday night at home...
CHITTENANGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy