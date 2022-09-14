As I write this right now, the first slate of college football games have kicked off in Week 3. It’s a fantastic day of sports, as every Saturday in the fall is. However, we cannot get too caught up in football and forget about making money on the MLB. I know I’m going to watch Penn State and Auburn over Pirates and Mets, but we can place a few No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets and check in on the baseball games for six outs.

MLB ・ 33 MINUTES AGO