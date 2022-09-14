ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
MLB world reacts to Yankees’ little league home run vs Red Sox

It’s been a very disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, who entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL East, 17 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Boston (69-73) is the only AL East team with a losing record. Well, the Red Sox hosted...
John Stearns, Former Mets All-Star Catcher, Dies at 71

Former Mets catcher John Stearns died late Thursday night at his home in Denver, Colorado, the team announced. He was 71. The Phillies picked Stearns with the second overall selection in the 1973 MLB Draft, but he played just one game for Philadelphia in 1974 before the Mets acquired him in a six-player deal. That trade sent pitcher Tug McGraw to the Phillies.
Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing

This former Met was let go by a team for the second time this season. The Boston Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment after he allowed a three-run double and suffered an extra innings loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. Familia’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted just...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Taillon No Stranger to Pitching in the NL Central)

As I write this right now, the first slate of college football games have kicked off in Week 3. It’s a fantastic day of sports, as every Saturday in the fall is. However, we cannot get too caught up in football and forget about making money on the MLB. I know I’m going to watch Penn State and Auburn over Pirates and Mets, but we can place a few No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets and check in on the baseball games for six outs.
Cardinals vs. Raiders Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 2 (Monster Game for Davante Adams)

Both the Raiders and Cardinals enter Sunday's matchup off of losing efforts, but who can get back on track faster?. Las Vegas had a clear game plan in Week 1 against the Chargers, find Davante Adams, who hauled in 10 catches for 141 yards, can he be in line for another big game against an Arizona defense that let Patrick Mahomes throw for five touchdowns in Week 1?
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22

NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings

These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
