Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yankees fans puzzled by Matt Carpenter’s cryptic Instagram caption
The New York Yankees miss Matt Carpenter more than anyone could’ve possibly expected when they signed him as a left-handed wild card bat (and potential luggage handler) at the tail end of May. During his 128 at-bats with the Bombers, Carpenter staved off the DFA several times, always rebounding...
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
MLB world reacts to Yankees’ little league home run vs Red Sox
It’s been a very disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, who entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL East, 17 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Boston (69-73) is the only AL East team with a losing record. Well, the Red Sox hosted...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Michael Kay’s bold Aaron Judge contract prediction feels ominous for Yankees
It’s upsetting that Aaron Judge being on pace for a record-setting season has partially been interrupted by his impending free agency, as well as the New York Yankees’ epic slide since the All-Star break, but how about a break from all that?. Just kidding! Never a break from...
John Stearns, Former Mets All-Star Catcher, Dies at 71
Former Mets catcher John Stearns died late Thursday night at his home in Denver, Colorado, the team announced. He was 71. The Phillies picked Stearns with the second overall selection in the 1973 MLB Draft, but he played just one game for Philadelphia in 1974 before the Mets acquired him in a six-player deal. That trade sent pitcher Tug McGraw to the Phillies.
Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing
This former Met was let go by a team for the second time this season. The Boston Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment after he allowed a three-run double and suffered an extra innings loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. Familia’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted just...
Twins vs. Guardians Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 17 (Back Bieber Against a Rookie Starter)
A week ago it looked like the Cleveland Guardians finally put away the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland went up to Minnesota and left with a sweep and a five game lead in the division. After a Game 1 win last night, the Guardians have the Twins for a doubleheader today and a chance to put the nail in the coffin.
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, September 17 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
The ideal baseball weather is a not-too-hot day, clear skies and a little bit of a breeze. However, we can't have that in every game and sometimes, that affects our bets. Certain parks or cities provide an advantage to the total based on the wind and overall weather conditions of that park. Before we dive into a huge Saturday slate of games.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Saturday, September 17 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)
The MLB playoffs are just two weeks away, but we already have some massive matchups on the board today. The Twins and Guardians - still fighting for the AL Central crown - have a double-header today in a series that could decide the division. Aside from those two going at...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Taillon No Stranger to Pitching in the NL Central)
As I write this right now, the first slate of college football games have kicked off in Week 3. It’s a fantastic day of sports, as every Saturday in the fall is. However, we cannot get too caught up in football and forget about making money on the MLB. I know I’m going to watch Penn State and Auburn over Pirates and Mets, but we can place a few No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets and check in on the baseball games for six outs.
Cardinals vs. Raiders Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 2 (Monster Game for Davante Adams)
Both the Raiders and Cardinals enter Sunday's matchup off of losing efforts, but who can get back on track faster?. Las Vegas had a clear game plan in Week 1 against the Chargers, find Davante Adams, who hauled in 10 catches for 141 yards, can he be in line for another big game against an Arizona defense that let Patrick Mahomes throw for five touchdowns in Week 1?
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22
NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings
These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
Yankees have tough roster decision to make on slugging third baseman
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have a very tough roster call to make about Chappy. No, not that Chappy. Slugging third baseman Andres Chaparro will need protection before the offseason Rule 5 Draft, and he’ll require a much more difficult judgment than Aroldis Chapman when all the offseason dust settles.
