Read full article on original website
Related
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Paramount CEO Weighs in on Whether to Cut Showtime’s Streaming Service, When ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Hit Paramount+
Will Paramount Global discontinue Showtime’s streaming service to further bolster its core Paramount+ service? Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference Wednesday, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish wouldn’t give a definitive answer to that question, but said that there are conversations being had. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday at Paramount was considering whether to sunset the standalone Showtime service, and while Bakish called the report a “rumor” that he believed came from conversations the company had with a distributor he conceded that it is a conversation that is logical for the company to have.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter CEO On Political Ad...
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Confirms Talks About Fate Of Showtime Streaming: “If We Weren’t Having That Conversation, You Should Fire All Of Us”
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish confirmed the company has held preliminary discussions about possibly winding down Showtime’s stand-alone streaming service and shifting its programming to Paramount+. Asked about it during an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Tech Conference, Bakish did not hold back. He said the reports on Tuesday (including Deadline’s) stemmed from talks with a distribution partner amid renewal negotiations. Media distribution agreements now encompass streaming alongside linear carriage, making for a complex set of moving parts and fluctuation in fees, all at a sensitive time given the ongoing shrinkage of the traditional bundle. “It shouldn’t surprise you that...
NFL・
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Hints at Possible Price Hikes for HBO Max, Discovery+
Could price hikes be coming to HBO Max and Discovery+?. It’s certainly a possibility, said Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference on Tuesday, as both streamers are “fundamentally underpriced.”. Right now, HBO Max costs $9.99 per month with ads...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal Merger Could Happen in 2024, According to Analysts
Warner Bros. Discovery may appear to be in disarray from the outside looking in, but a new report claims more upheaval may be on the way for the newly merged company. CEO David Zaslav is still searching for someone to lead DC Films and TV after Dan Lin reportedly turned down the position. Whoever lands the position would be considered the studio's Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios. While Warner Bros. Discovery continues to slash $50 billion in debt, analysts around Hollywood are speculating the company could be setting itself up to be sold to NBCUniversal.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
Massive San Francisco tech company Twilio lays off about 800 staffers
More than a tenth of its staff was cut Wednesday.
HBO Max Sets Hungarian Version of ‘The Bridge’ – Global Bulletin
FORMAT HBO Max in Hungary will stream a local version of hit survival reality format “The Bridge.” The competition sees participants tasked with building a 250-metre-long bridge to an island for the chance to win a large cash prize. Presented by Csaba Magyarósi, “The Bridge Hungary” is produced locally by Free Monkeys Production. This is the sixth adaptation of the format, which was created in Spain by Zeppelin, part of Banijay Iberia and has U.K., Brazil and Australia versions.. Banijay Rights struck multiple deals for the U.K. version with broadcasters in the Netherlands and across Africa and Latin America. The U.K. series...
SFGate
From Juliette Binoche, CAA’s Conference and Buzz Titles, 10 Takes on San Sebastian 2022
Packing its first full-on onsite edition since the pandemic, Spain’s San Sebastian Festival has never been busier or bigger. 10 Takes on what is shaping up as a vibrant edition:. Playing Off Powerful Market Forces. More from Variety. Nine of Netflix’s 20 Top 10 non-English-language films and TV series...
SFGate
Former Teen Vogue Editor Phillip Picardi Joins Los Angeles LGBT Center as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
“I am so excited to be joining The Los Angeles LGBT Center at this urgent moment in our community’s history,” Picardi said in a statement Thursday morning. “After working for over a decade in the media, I know how powerful storytelling can be as a cultural salve. I’m thrilled to take the Center’s marketing and communications initiatives to new heights.”
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
The Academy Taps a Familiar Face to Produce the 95th Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not have to look too far to find the new producers of the Academy Awards. On Saturday, the organization’s CEO Bill Kramer announced that Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Not only has Weiss produced the show once before, he has been directing the awards telecast for eight years and counting, netting him two Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. It will, however, be...
Paramount Says, Of Course We’ve Talked About Folding Showtime Into Paramount+
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Wednesday acknowledged high-level conversations with distributors about folding Showtime into Paramount+ in the U.S. He said the talks, which were reported September 13 by The Wall Street Journal, are a no-brainer. “The media report that you refer to is a rumor coming out of one of our distribution conversations that, quite frankly, if we weren’t having that conversation, you should fire all of us,” Bakish said at Communcacopia 2022. “It’s not like we’ve made a decision that we’re going to do something on such-and-such a date.” “I guarantee you media will continue to evolve,” he continued,...
SFGate
Penélope Cruz Wows, Tears Up at San Sebastian, Receiving Spain’s National Cinematography Prize
After wowing a home crowd at the opening night of the San Sebastián Film Festival on Friday, looking dazzling at 48, Spain’s best-known actress, Penélope Cruz, spoke to a packed auditorium at the city’s Tabakalera culture center on Saturday when she was honored with Spain’s National Cinematography Prize.
David Zaslav’s Strategy Shift: Licensing Out Warners’ IP Treasure
Amazon was launching its own $500 million Lord of the Rings TV series, and it was in the market for a way to hook potential viewers of its fantasy epic. So, naturally, it called Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of Amazon Prime Video’s competitor, HBO Max. The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films are controlled by Warner Bros. and had been locked up exclusively for streaming on HBO Max by the company’s previous owner. The trilogy, which generated nearly $3 billion in box office revenue and comprised some of the best known IP in the HBO Max film library,...
SFGate
Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography – Could Claudio Miranda’s Camera Work Clinch the Best Picture Nom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
Comments / 0