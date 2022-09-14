The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not have to look too far to find the new producers of the Academy Awards. On Saturday, the organization’s CEO Bill Kramer announced that Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Not only has Weiss produced the show once before, he has been directing the awards telecast for eight years and counting, netting him two Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. It will, however, be...

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO