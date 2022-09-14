ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Titans: Friday injury reports

OL Jamarco Jones (elbow) RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) DB Lonnie Johnson (groin) OL Ben Jones (not injury related) Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
Kick the NFL Season Off in Style With the Best Places to Buy NFL Gear in 2022

With the 2022 NFL season in full swing, it’s time to start stocking up on gear to rep your favorite team(s). Whether you’re a member of Raider Nation or a 49er Faithful, you will want to know the best places to buy NFL gear for the 2022 season. SPY editors love football season and know a thing or two about where to shop for the best gear in any category. That said, we felt it was only right to create a list of the best places to buy NFL gear to make your shopping experience easier. It doesn’t matter if you’re a...
