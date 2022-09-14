ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

Roger Federer's retirement draws reaction on social media: 'You changed the game'

Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career. The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.
TENNIS
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
Popculture

Longtime NFL QB Says Tom Brady Has 'Zero Respect' for Him

A longtime NFL quarterback is not a fan of Tom Brady. Ryan Fitzpatrick recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about how Brady was referring to him when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called an unnamed quarterback a mother f— in June 2021 when talking about his free agency experience in 2020. At the time, Brady was looking for a new team to play for after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady was angry that another team passed on him to stick with their current quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s just part of our life’: Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on marital problems rumors with wife Giselle Bundchen

When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

CBS Cancels Reality Competition After One Season

Deadline reports that after just one season, CBS has canceled the celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge. The show followed the Survivor model and featured nine celebrities who traded luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama for two weeks as they tested their minds and bodies to their capacity. Unlike previous competitions, instead of eliminations, each celebrity had to rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.
TV SERIES
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
TENNIS

