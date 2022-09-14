Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note
Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I...
Fox News
Roger Federer's retirement draws reaction on social media: 'You changed the game'
Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career. The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.
Yardbarker
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serena Williams volleys ‘you never know’ retort regarding retirement
Serena Williams appeared to say goodbye to pro tennis at the U.S. Open. Could she already be giving a backhand
ESPN
Roger Federer announces retirement; 20-time Grand Slam champion will play Laver Cup as final tennis event
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. "As...
Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big
Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
Serena Williams helps boost ESPN’s coverage of U.S. Open
ESPN’s U.S. Open Coverage saw a 50 percent increase in viewership compared to 2021, Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday. An
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit
Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
Popculture
Longtime NFL QB Says Tom Brady Has 'Zero Respect' for Him
A longtime NFL quarterback is not a fan of Tom Brady. Ryan Fitzpatrick recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about how Brady was referring to him when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called an unnamed quarterback a mother f— in June 2021 when talking about his free agency experience in 2020. At the time, Brady was looking for a new team to play for after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady was angry that another team passed on him to stick with their current quarterback.
‘It’s just part of our life’: Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on marital problems rumors with wife Giselle Bundchen
When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.
Popculture
CBS Cancels Reality Competition After One Season
Deadline reports that after just one season, CBS has canceled the celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge. The show followed the Survivor model and featured nine celebrities who traded luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama for two weeks as they tested their minds and bodies to their capacity. Unlike previous competitions, instead of eliminations, each celebrity had to rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.
Gisele Bundchen has big plans for the future, whether or not Tom Brady retires
Gisele Bundchen is Elle magazine’s cover model for October.
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
Comments / 0