Read full article on original website
Related
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry
Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
RELATED PEOPLE
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here. Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a...
Stranger Things and Squid Game set to lead thrilling reveals at Netflix Tudum 2022
Tudum is back – and the 2022 version of Netflix's annual global fan event looks like it'll be the biggest installment yet. In an official trailer for this year's free virtual event, Netflix revealed that some of its biggest shows and movies will be part of the 24-hour party, which takes place on Saturday, September 24 and will celebrate everything to do with the world's biggest streamer.
Netflix Considers Ditching a Key Feature
Netflix spent the ‘10s as a unicorn. After slowly killing Blockbuster with its mail-order DVD rental service, it pioneered the idea of streaming television in 2008, and as they say, nothing has been the same since. Eventually, television fans got used to watching entire seasons of shows, both new...
Essence
WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
Based on Tembi Locke’s novel of the same name, ‘From Scratch’ follows the romance between lovers from different cultures and the obstacles they face throughout life. Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña. Based on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 6 countries demand that Netflix remove certain ‘offensive’ movies and shows
A six-nation council of Arab nations has issued a joint statement calling on Netflix to remove certain “offensive” titles on the streaming service. An action that, while it didn’t specify which Netflix titles it was targeting, nevertheless seemed aimed at ones that depict gay and lesbian relationships.
Amazon greenlights Blade Runner TV series helmed by former Halo show writer and producer
Judging by the name, the show is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049.
TechCrunch
Netflix downsizes its animation department, impacting 30 employees
Earlier this year, Netflix brought on Karen Toliver as vice president of Animation Film Content and Traci Balthazor as vice president of Animation Film Production. The company told us that, similar to other major animation film studios, the idea is to downsize so the animation film production arm is better organized under a central leader — Balthazor.
‘I Am Groot’: How VFX Supe Used a Kiddie Pool and Motion Capture for ‘Groot Takes a Bath’ Episode
There has never been a better time to be a VFX vendor. With so much content coming from streaming, high-quality television, feature films and commercials, the demand for visual effects and VFXartists continues to grow. Santa Monica-based visual effects studio Luma Pictures, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month, has seen an increase in everything from creature effects to animation to set extensions to full sequences. To keep up with all the additional work, Luma expanded to Vancouver in January, after establishing an office in Melbourne in 2012 to take advantage of the emerging market there. A staff of more than 200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 13, 2022
Among the best movies on Netflix, some of the more popular have an element of romance and/or steaminess to them. The same actually goes for some of the best TV shows on Netflix, which is why you will find some steamy feature-length dramas and series appearing on the Netflix Top 10 today — Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — including one that only continues rise up in the ranks. See which is the more popular romance, as well as what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) Today, in our following daily breakdown below.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Hints at Possible Price Hikes for HBO Max, Discovery+
Could price hikes be coming to HBO Max and Discovery+?. It’s certainly a possibility, said Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference on Tuesday, as both streamers are “fundamentally underpriced.”. Right now, HBO Max costs $9.99 per month with ads...
The Academy Taps a Familiar Face to Produce the 95th Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not have to look too far to find the new producers of the Academy Awards. On Saturday, the organization’s CEO Bill Kramer announced that Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Not only has Weiss produced the show once before, he has been directing the awards telecast for eight years and counting, netting him two Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. It will, however, be...
ComicBook
Netflix Tudum Event Will Feature Stone Ocean, Tiger & Bunny, And More
Netflix is continuing to dive deep into the anime world, housing series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, The Way of the Househusband, Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby, and too many others to count. With the streaming service set to reveal new information during their upcoming event, Tudum, taking place later this month, the platform will be exploring some major announcements for their biggest anime series. Aside from the anime news, the event will also feature some major voice actors from Netflix's biggest anime projects.
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
HBO Max's censored movie posters look kind of ridiculous
With films getting unceremoniously yanked all the time, it can be hard to keep up with each streaming service's various departures. But HBO Max users are spotting an altogether more curious disappearance from the platform: cigars and cigarettes. It seems the company has been editing the objects out of posters...
Not even Cobra Kai can cancel out Netflix's current dry spell
Netflix was pretty confident in its ability to bounce back from its recent troubles during its Q2 2022 earnings report. Despite its financial issues, sizeable subscriber losses, and show cancelations, the streaming giant was bullish about its prospects in turning its fortunes around. In the two months since its most recent quarterly earnings call, though, Netflix hasn't shown any major signs that it's over the worst of its problems.
Comments / 0