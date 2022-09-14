American Foods Group broke ground on a state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri this week. Missouri Ag Director Chris Chinn tells Brownfield the $800 million plant will process over 2,400 cattle per day. “I think this is going to help us add more value to the cattle industry in the state,” she said, “but I also think that it’s going to help our grain industry and all of our rural communities.

WARREN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO