Missouri farmer says harvest is going well
Harvest is off and running for a northwest Missouri farmer. “We’re about 8% started on corn, so we are just really kind of getting poked into it,” said Jordan Bottiger of St. Joseph. Bottiger says his corn crop looks good despite a dry stretch in August. “From what...
Illinois data shows following MRTN rates can help save on costly nitrogen
As nitrogen remains a costly input, farmers can save by following the recommended maximum return to nitrogen rate (MRTN). Laura Gentry oversees the Precision Conservation Management Program in Illinois and tells Brownfield about 70% of those farmers are applying above the suggested MRTN rate. “And yet, for seven consecutive years...
Northwest Ohio farmer expects harvest to kick off next week
Harvest is just around the corner for Northwest Ohio Farmer Ryan Mohr. “We always like to take a little bit of an early premium on corn and start earlier if we can,” he says. “We’re planning to start corn on Monday. For soybeans, we’ve been proactive about the early April planting. We’ve used early maturities and I believe they’ll go next week as well.”
Ground broken on $800M cattle processing plant in Missouri
American Foods Group broke ground on a state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri this week. Missouri Ag Director Chris Chinn tells Brownfield the $800 million plant will process over 2,400 cattle per day. “I think this is going to help us add more value to the cattle industry in the state,” she said, “but I also think that it’s going to help our grain industry and all of our rural communities.
Seasonal, late-Summer weather across much of the Heartland
Across the Corn Belt, a broken line of showers extends southwestward from the upper Great Lakes region. Any rain in the western Corn Belt is too late to benefit maturing corn and soybeans. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather across the southern and eastern Corn Belt is helping to push summer crops toward maturity. On September 11, only 16% of the corn in Illinois was fully mature, compared to the 5-year average of 36%.
Late Summer heat expands across much of the Plains
Across the Corn Belt, sunny weather favors summer crop maturation, albeit at a slightly slower-than-normal pace. On September 11, twenty-two percent of the U.S. soybean crop was dropping leaves, compared to the 5-year average of 28%. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from near 80°F in much of the eastern Corn Belt to 90°F or higher in western corn and soybean production areas.
Fritz to lead DF Seeds
Michigan-based DF Seeds has named Janna Fritz as its new president. Fritz served as the chief executive officer of the Michigan Soybean Committee and worked in several roles in agriculture including as a crop insurance manager, a representative with the Michigan Farm Bureau, and a district sales manager for Monsanto. She also farms with her family in Bad Axe.
Farmer discusses importance of crop insurance in the ’23 Farm Bill
Ohio Farm Bureau members are meeting face-to-face with legislators in Washington D.C. to discuss issues that could impact Ohio farms. Richland County President Loren Hulit spoke with Congressman Troy Balderson about the importance of protecting the safety net in the 2023 Farm Bill. “Crop insurance provides tools to help us...
Grants awarded to 64 Nebraska meat processors
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced 64 meat processing facilities will receive grants through the state’s new Independent Processor Assistance Program. Ashley Kohls, VP of Government Affairs with Nebraska Cattlemen, says this first round of grant funding totals approximately $4.9 million. “We worked with the department of agriculture to put a framework together of what processors should quality for these programs. They should generate less than $2.5 million in sales revenue, and then also employ fewer than 25 full-time equivalent employees.”
Wisconsin cranberry board set, corn board accepting nominations
Wisconsin’s cranberry board election has been certified. Rochelle Hoffman of Tomah, Amber Bristow of Warrens, and Michael Gnewikow of Warrens began serving their three-year terms on the board this month. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $500,000 in checkoff assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry growers....
