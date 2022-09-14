ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Auburn picks up commitment from 4-star WR Adam Hopkins

Ike Hilliard has hauled in another 4-star wide receiver for Auburn, and this one comes at a crucial time. Adam Hopkins, out of Thomasville, Georgia, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday morning, with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida State and Kansas State some of the other programs involved. Going into...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game

B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wbrc.com

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl

Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
TUSKEGEE, AL
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

From Student Athlete to Probate Judge

Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146.  Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation. 
VALLEY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Drag Racing update

Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Manhunt ends in Elmore County

An attempted traffic stop lead to a manhunt in Elmore County Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a trooper within the. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 17-year-old shot in Opelika. According to the Opelika Police Department (OPD), around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a juvenile being shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street. Arriving at the scene, officers found...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Family speaks on 25-year-old killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details in the shooting that took place on Forestside Drive in east Columbus Monday evening, claiming the life of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow the victim, also known as Tyler. Castellow was gunned down in his front yard. Sylvia Kelly, Tyler’s mother, says she wants...
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended

At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

