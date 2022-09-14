Read full article on original website
Auburn picks up commitment from 4-star WR Adam Hopkins
Ike Hilliard has hauled in another 4-star wide receiver for Auburn, and this one comes at a crucial time. Adam Hopkins, out of Thomasville, Georgia, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday morning, with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida State and Kansas State some of the other programs involved. Going into...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game
B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
College baseball expert chimes in on Auburn's tough schedule
Auburn baseball's schedule is a tough one.
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
alabamanews.net
Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl
Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
unionspringsherald.com
From Student Athlete to Probate Judge
Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146. Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation.
unionspringsherald.com
Drag Racing update
Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
tallasseetribune.com
Manhunt ends in Elmore County
An attempted traffic stop lead to a manhunt in Elmore County Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a trooper within the. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
WSFA
Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
WTVM
17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 17-year-old shot in Opelika. According to the Opelika Police Department (OPD), around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a juvenile being shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street. Arriving at the scene, officers found...
WTVM
Family speaks on 25-year-old killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details in the shooting that took place on Forestside Drive in east Columbus Monday evening, claiming the life of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow the victim, also known as Tyler. Castellow was gunned down in his front yard. Sylvia Kelly, Tyler’s mother, says she wants...
wrbl.com
Author of new Stocking Strangler book and Carlton Gary’s prosecutor talk about the ‘reign of terror’ in the 1970s
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL podcast, will explore a terrible chapter in Columbus’ history – the 1970s Stocking Stranglings. Chuck interviews Judge Bill Smith and author William Rawlings. Chuck joins us now. For years, Judge Smith was unable to table this case...
Pedestrian hit and killed during drag race, investigators looking for driver
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WRBL) – A Union Springs man is dead after he was hit during a drag race and later died from his injuries. Investigators are searching for the vehicles and drivers involved in the deadly pedestrian crash. The incident happened Monday night, Sept. 5. Darrious D. Williams, 21, was struck and critically injured […]
unionspringsherald.com
ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended
At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
