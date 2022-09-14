B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO