'The View' asks Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about 'voter suppression' in the state

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted President Biden's immigration agenda on Friday's "Hannity," as the country is experiencing the consequences of the immigration crisis. TED CRUZ: Today has really illustrated what screaming hypocrites the Democrats are. The entire corrupt corporate media, they don't believe a word they said. Every word out of their mouth is a complete and utter lie. You know, the Democrats did not think it was a humanitarian crisis when we pulled over 50 bodies and body bags out of a truck in Texas of illegal immigrants who died because the smugglers let them die of heat exposure. And yet suddenly, 50 illegal immigrants show up in lily white Martha's Vineyard, where rich liberals and billionaires sip Chardonnay. And it is World War III. They lose their stuff all over the place. And it just shows what utter nonsense it was.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO