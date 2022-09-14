ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'The View' asks Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about 'voter suppression' in the state

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied

Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
CBS 46

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The revelation earlier this week that federal prosecutors are involved in investigations of suspected voting system breaches across the U.S. is fueling questions about the security of voting machines just two months before the midterm elections. Security breaches at election offices in Colorado, Georgia and Michigan...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
11Alive

Gov. Kemp schedules speech at anti-abortion conference

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to speak Thursday to a group of religious conservatives, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. Backers of the Family Research Council dispute that. Kemp is speaking at an event called the “pray/vote /stand for life summit,” where...
Fox News

Texas will ‘keep those buses coming’ until Biden admin ‘wakes up’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

With Texas continuing to send migrant buses to sanctuary cities and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis facing political backlash for sending two planes to Martha's Vineyard, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed the state will "keep those buses coming," and teased legislation that would ease the crisis' "financial burden" and "invasion of our state," on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.
Fox News

Ted Cruz calls Biden the biggest human trafficker on the planet as migrant crisis continues

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted President Biden's immigration agenda on Friday's "Hannity," as the country is experiencing the consequences of the immigration crisis. TED CRUZ: Today has really illustrated what screaming hypocrites the Democrats are. The entire corrupt corporate media, they don't believe a word they said. Every word out of their mouth is a complete and utter lie. You know, the Democrats did not think it was a humanitarian crisis when we pulled over 50 bodies and body bags out of a truck in Texas of illegal immigrants who died because the smugglers let them die of heat exposure. And yet suddenly, 50 illegal immigrants show up in lily white Martha's Vineyard, where rich liberals and billionaires sip Chardonnay. And it is World War III. They lose their stuff all over the place. And it just shows what utter nonsense it was.
wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
Courthouse News Service

Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

