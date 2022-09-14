'The View' asks Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about 'voter suppression' in the state

Read full article on original website
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied
Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
At conservative Christian conference, Kemp skirts mention of Georgia’s anti-abortion law
At a conservative Christian conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp touted the state’s economy during the pandemic, a crackdown on human trafficking and last year’s election overhaul. But he gave little attention to Georgia’s 2019 abortion law that took effect in July after the Supreme Court overturned Roe...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp audio goes viral over morning-after pill conversation
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was trending on Twitter Thursday as thousands of users continued to repost an audio recording of him questioning his stance on contraception. The inquiry was related to contraception and Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law, which went into effect in July. The law bans abortion...
Democrats slammed for 'ballistic' response to DeSantis as lawmaker compares him to George Wallace
Democrats and media pundits are being criticized for their outrage over Republican governors flying and bussing migrants from red states to liberal cities, including one Massachusetts congressman who invoked segregation in response to the flights to Martha's Vineyard. As a montage of liberal outrage played on "The Five," the panel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is in full swing and the Peach State is expected to be a highly watched state once again. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Herschel Walker. WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for a one-on-one with Warnock. Watch below:
CBS 46
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The revelation earlier this week that federal prosecutors are involved in investigations of suspected voting system breaches across the U.S. is fueling questions about the security of voting machines just two months before the midterm elections. Security breaches at election offices in Colorado, Georgia and Michigan...
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
SEAN HANNITY: They booted all of their newly arrived guests out of town
Sean Hannity discussed how the residents of Martha's Vineyard within 24 hours bussed the migrants out and to a military base on "Hannity." TRUMP ATTORNEY ON ROLE OF FBI INFORMANT IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE: ‘COMPLETE OUTRAGE’. SEAN HANNITY: But first, we begin once again in beautiful Martha's Vineyard, where after...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country. In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "appalling" and likened them to "trafficking."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate 'back to the farm'
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor "back to the farm" during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November. "So...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Gov. Kemp schedules speech at anti-abortion conference
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to speak Thursday to a group of religious conservatives, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. Backers of the Family Research Council dispute that. Kemp is speaking at an event called the “pray/vote /stand for life summit,” where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas will ‘keep those buses coming’ until Biden admin ‘wakes up’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
With Texas continuing to send migrant buses to sanctuary cities and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis facing political backlash for sending two planes to Martha's Vineyard, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed the state will "keep those buses coming," and teased legislation that would ease the crisis' "financial burden" and "invasion of our state," on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.
Ted Cruz calls Biden the biggest human trafficker on the planet as migrant crisis continues
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted President Biden's immigration agenda on Friday's "Hannity," as the country is experiencing the consequences of the immigration crisis. TED CRUZ: Today has really illustrated what screaming hypocrites the Democrats are. The entire corrupt corporate media, they don't believe a word they said. Every word out of their mouth is a complete and utter lie. You know, the Democrats did not think it was a humanitarian crisis when we pulled over 50 bodies and body bags out of a truck in Texas of illegal immigrants who died because the smugglers let them die of heat exposure. And yet suddenly, 50 illegal immigrants show up in lily white Martha's Vineyard, where rich liberals and billionaires sip Chardonnay. And it is World War III. They lose their stuff all over the place. And it just shows what utter nonsense it was.
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
Next big decision for Fulton DA: whether to subpoena Trump
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe of Georgia’s 2020 elections has already reached far into former Presi...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Courthouse News Service
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant
ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
WRDW-TV
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
Fox News
789K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4