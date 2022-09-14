Oklahoma football announced a home-and-home series with SMU football Wednesday. The Sooners host the Mustangs in Norman in 2023 before making a return trip to Dallas in 2027. The move comes after the SEC directed Georgia to not play the Bulldogs' upcoming series with the Sooners, which was slated to begin in 2023, as the Sooners prepare to enter the SEC no later than 2025. Oklahoma's future series with Tennessee also suffered the same fate, and the Sooners are working to find replacements for those games as well.

