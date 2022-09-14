ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Oklahoma games vs. Georgia, Tennessee postponed until Sooners join SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Oklahoma football announces series with SMU, will replace Georgia on 2023 schedule

Oklahoma football announced a home-and-home series with SMU football Wednesday. The Sooners host the Mustangs in Norman in 2023 before making a return trip to Dallas in 2027. The move comes after the SEC directed Georgia to not play the Bulldogs' upcoming series with the Sooners, which was slated to begin in 2023, as the Sooners prepare to enter the SEC no later than 2025. Oklahoma's future series with Tennessee also suffered the same fate, and the Sooners are working to find replacements for those games as well.
Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. UTSA

An impressive showing against the top team in the country last week brought new life to the Texas football program. The sold out crowd and intense atmosphere played a key role in Texas nearly upsetting No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. Will Anderson, Alabama’s star pass rusher and likely top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, stated it was the hardest place he’s had to play throughout his collegiate career up to this point.
Longhorn game week central: Texas vs. UTSA

Each week, Horns247 will put together a feed featuring all of our Texas team and recruiting articles leading up to each UT football game. Our Longhorn Game Week Central will be updated throughout the week and will serve as a go-to guide featuring all of our game week content leading up to Texas game day.
