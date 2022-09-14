ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Flyers boys soccer team overcomes 0-3 record, wins three straight

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

The Flyers boys soccer team improved to 2-3 on the season after a 2-1 win over Melrose, Thursday, Sept. 8.

They got off to a hot start, scoring just two minutes in. Jacob Tenold intercepted a goal kick and snuck the ball around the Dutchman goalkeeper. With some early breathing room, the Flyers were able to get into a groove and score another goal with five minutes remaining in the half. Tenold took a throw in and passed the ball to Coltin Johnson, who drove it into the left corner of the net.

Too little too late, the Dutchmen were able to score with six minutes left on the clock. The Flyers defense prevented their opponent from getting another shot off after that.

The Flyers outplayed the Dutchmen, attempting 35 shots to their opponent’s 10. Keeper Ethan Yorek tallied three saves. He was relieved by Tenold in the second, who had one save.

Their next game was at home against the Minnewaska Lakers, Tuesday, Sept. 13. They won their third straight match, and their first home game, on Parent’s Night. The Little Falls athletes put on quite a show for their parents in a 2-1 victory. The athletes and their parents were announced and honored just before the game.

The Flyers scored first, 22 minutes in, off a corner kick by Johnson courtesy of Colt Gregoire assisted.

Neither team broke for the rest of the half, but after 10 minutes in the second, Lucas Schneider shot a pass to Garret Lindberg, who put the shot the ball past the keeper, giving the Flyers a two point lead.

The Lakers were able to get on the board after a miscue by the Flyers’ defense. Lakers’ Aaron Feigum was able to get a shot to teammate Blake Nelson who broke away from the defense and snuck a shot past Yorek, cutting the Flyers’ lead to 2-1.

The Flyers were able to hold off their opponent for the remainder of the game to notch their third straight win and improve to 3-3.

Yorek finished the day with 10 saves.

Little Falls hosts St. John’s Prep, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Falls, MN
Sports
City
Melrose, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
Melrose, MN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Nelson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
393
Followers
392
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy