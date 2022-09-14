Flyers boys soccer team overcomes 0-3 record, wins three straight

The Flyers boys soccer team improved to 2-3 on the season after a 2-1 win over Melrose, Thursday, Sept. 8.

They got off to a hot start, scoring just two minutes in. Jacob Tenold intercepted a goal kick and snuck the ball around the Dutchman goalkeeper. With some early breathing room, the Flyers were able to get into a groove and score another goal with five minutes remaining in the half. Tenold took a throw in and passed the ball to Coltin Johnson, who drove it into the left corner of the net.

Too little too late, the Dutchmen were able to score with six minutes left on the clock. The Flyers defense prevented their opponent from getting another shot off after that.

The Flyers outplayed the Dutchmen, attempting 35 shots to their opponent’s 10. Keeper Ethan Yorek tallied three saves. He was relieved by Tenold in the second, who had one save.

Their next game was at home against the Minnewaska Lakers, Tuesday, Sept. 13. They won their third straight match, and their first home game, on Parent’s Night. The Little Falls athletes put on quite a show for their parents in a 2-1 victory. The athletes and their parents were announced and honored just before the game.

The Flyers scored first, 22 minutes in, off a corner kick by Johnson courtesy of Colt Gregoire assisted.

Neither team broke for the rest of the half, but after 10 minutes in the second, Lucas Schneider shot a pass to Garret Lindberg, who put the shot the ball past the keeper, giving the Flyers a two point lead.

The Lakers were able to get on the board after a miscue by the Flyers’ defense. Lakers’ Aaron Feigum was able to get a shot to teammate Blake Nelson who broke away from the defense and snuck a shot past Yorek, cutting the Flyers’ lead to 2-1.

The Flyers were able to hold off their opponent for the remainder of the game to notch their third straight win and improve to 3-3.

Yorek finished the day with 10 saves.

Little Falls hosts St. John’s Prep, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.