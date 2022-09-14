ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Town Council approves work force housing waiver fees

The Estes Park Town Board met at Town Hall on Tuesday night, Sep. 13, for their regularly scheduled, bi-weekly meeting. The essential proceedings of the night saw the introduction of a new short-term rental allegiance, the approval of a liquor license transfer and requests for fee waivers relating to future workforce housing construction.
Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County

A Platteville Police vehicle collided with a train Friday night in Weld County. The officer is not hurt but a suspect in an unrelated call was in the back of the car and has serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved, and the train did not derail. Union Pacific Railroad has been called to the scene to restore the train's operability. 
Fort Collins: Creedmore Lakes to the North Fork Cache la Poudre River

Why we love it: Savor solitude and a trio of easy-access high-country lakes with options to overnight or continue farther into Roosevelt National Forest. When to go: Summer through late fall or year-round with traction devices or snowshoes. Pre-hike fuel: Near the junction of Highway 287 and Red Feather Lakes...
ECO-SENSE: Where does this go? – Metal

In 1795, Napoleon offered a 12,000 franc prize for the development of better food preservation for use by the French army. The prize was awarded for the discovery of sterilization benefits. In 1810, a “tin can” was finally patented, by an Englishman, but the hand-made process was extremely labor intensive only the rich could afford food in metal cans. In 1846, with the invention of a die device, production increased 10-fold, to 60 cans a day. This then led, before 1900, to automation. By the 1920s Campbell’s ads were advertising the improved storage value of their new preservation methods.
Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022. The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax...
Perspectives — Celebrating a milestone: 40 years of Crossroads

The last week has flown by, so we must be having fun. That’s if the saying is true that “time flies when you’re having fun.” We’re preparing for our move in a few weeks and look forward to a larger space with opportunities to expand services. It’s been a long road to get there, but in some respects it’s given us more time to consider all the ways we can better serve our community. The last 40 years have proven how necessary the work is that we do every day. The truth of the matter is that without Crossroads help people would go hungry, become homeless, find themselves in dark places and potentially drift into a desperate state of despair. We’re taking what we’ve learned in recent years to help us prepare strategies to meet the projected needs of what might come our way in the next decade. We want to be wise stewards of the resources we have so that we can be fully engaged in the most important work that will sustain the lives of every neighbor who chooses to live in the Estes Valley. It’s no small feat and we can’t do alone, so consider locking arms with us as we move into the next season of what Crossroads will be doing in our new location. We will share more details at our 40th Anniversary celebration on Friday, October 21th. Plan to join us on this special occasion at our new building located at 1753 Wildfire Road. We will host an Open House from 4 – 6 p.m. with a special presentation at 5 p.m. There will be food and beverages available so come whenever you can and stay as long as like.
