The last week has flown by, so we must be having fun. That’s if the saying is true that “time flies when you’re having fun.” We’re preparing for our move in a few weeks and look forward to a larger space with opportunities to expand services. It’s been a long road to get there, but in some respects it’s given us more time to consider all the ways we can better serve our community. The last 40 years have proven how necessary the work is that we do every day. The truth of the matter is that without Crossroads help people would go hungry, become homeless, find themselves in dark places and potentially drift into a desperate state of despair. We’re taking what we’ve learned in recent years to help us prepare strategies to meet the projected needs of what might come our way in the next decade. We want to be wise stewards of the resources we have so that we can be fully engaged in the most important work that will sustain the lives of every neighbor who chooses to live in the Estes Valley. It’s no small feat and we can’t do alone, so consider locking arms with us as we move into the next season of what Crossroads will be doing in our new location. We will share more details at our 40th Anniversary celebration on Friday, October 21th. Plan to join us on this special occasion at our new building located at 1753 Wildfire Road. We will host an Open House from 4 – 6 p.m. with a special presentation at 5 p.m. There will be food and beverages available so come whenever you can and stay as long as like.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO