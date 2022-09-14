ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 0

Related
granitehighworld.com

First Game on Kevin Greene Multi-Purpose Field

Granite City High School’s new million-dollar athletic facility just had its grand opening on Friday September 9th 2022. The Kevin Green Multi-Purpose Facility will be used for football, soccer, and the Marching Warriors. The turf dedication started off with the cutting of the ribbon on the new field. Cutting the ribbon were students Aleah Crenshaw, Ella Hickam, Gwen Hale, Chris Taylor, Alex Weaver, Maddox Kennedy, Catelynn Liniger, Sky Augustin, Mia Gudino, Maurice Dotson, and Hannah Avants. The inaugural football game was held directly after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

One Cardinal Way new residents won’t pay during postseason

ST. LOUIS – One Cardinal Way, the apartment building directly across Clark Street from Busch Stadium, is saying “You don’t pay while we play” to any new residents. Anyone who moves into the luxury apartment building could get free rent while the Cardinals are playing in the postseason. If the Cardinals secure a postseason spot, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granite City, IL
Sports
Granite City, IL
Education
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis

From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mac
Person
Sarah Fuller
restaurantclicks.com

St. Louis Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Are you looking for the best pizza in St. Louis? Well, you’re in luck! You can read all about the best pizza stops in St. Louis. When I’m looking for the best pizza places to visit in a new city, I try to look for the best flavor and exquisite sauce.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

Shinedown sends shockwaves through St. Louis

While out on the road supporting their seventh studio album, Planet Zero, American rock veterans Shinedown stopped off in Missouri to visit St. Louis on September 5th and utterly rocked the house down at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. It was a rock music lover’s dream as the band pressed on with a tremendous mix of old-school hits and new-school freshman tracks, covering almost everything from across the bands nearly 20 year existence. Joining the old hands on the Planet Zero World Tour was rap artist and southern musical virtuoso Jelly Roll, as well as 21-year-old college dropout John Harvie, both of which equally held their own on the big stage opening for the one and only Shinedown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Juggling#Highschoolsports#Power Five
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy