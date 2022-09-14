Read full article on original website
First Game on Kevin Greene Multi-Purpose Field
Granite City High School’s new million-dollar athletic facility just had its grand opening on Friday September 9th 2022. The Kevin Green Multi-Purpose Facility will be used for football, soccer, and the Marching Warriors. The turf dedication started off with the cutting of the ribbon on the new field. Cutting the ribbon were students Aleah Crenshaw, Ella Hickam, Gwen Hale, Chris Taylor, Alex Weaver, Maddox Kennedy, Catelynn Liniger, Sky Augustin, Mia Gudino, Maurice Dotson, and Hannah Avants. The inaugural football game was held directly after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
