Oakland, CA

4 injured in shooting, crash in East Oakland

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

OAKLAND -- Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said.

Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street in the city's Castlemont neighborhood. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police.

The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times.

Two of the victims were inside a home when they were wounded, police said. Both are Oakland residents.

The other two victims turned up at a hospital, according to police. One is from Oakland and the other from Richmond.

All four victims were in stable condition following the shooting, police said.

Police were investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

