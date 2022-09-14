Jets stick with Joe Flacco as Week 2 starter

Mike White remains the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart and Joe Flacco is still the starter as the New York Jets dive headlong into Week 2 preparations.

Flacco started last Sunday in the Jets' Week 1 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but converted only 2 of 14 third-down chances in a 24-9 defeat. He was also pressured 19 times and averaged just 5.2 yards per pass attempt.

Flacco, 37, is now winless in six starts with the Jets, and head coach Robert Saleh opened the door to a QB storyline entering the Week 2 game at Cleveland by not committing to Flacco on Monday.

"More than likely, going to be Joe," Saleh said Monday.

But the offense is staying in Flacco's hands for at least one more start. Playing in place of Jets starter Zach Wilson, Flacco went 37-for-59 for 307 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week.

Wilson is sidelined for at least the first four games of the season following preseason knee surgery. Saleh said Wilson is at least one week away from returning to team drills but will throw to receivers this week.

The other quarterback on the roster is White, the name Jets' fans chanted in the fourth quarter. Guard Connor McGovern said he didn't hear any chants for White during the game but added Flacco is called "Cool Joe" for a reason.

