Mike White remains the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart and Joe Flacco is still the starter as the New York Jets dive headlong into Week 2 preparations.

Flacco started last Sunday in the Jets' Week 1 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but converted only 2 of 14 third-down chances in a 24-9 defeat. He was also pressured 19 times and averaged just 5.2 yards per pass attempt.