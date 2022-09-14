ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat Need To Find An Answer At Shooting Guard During Training Camp

By Cory Nelson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4UvH_0hvEP2m100

The Heat have the option of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo at two guard

While the Miami Heat are most likely to enter this season without acquiring a superstar free agent, there are a few internal issues they have to work out.

One of them is figuring out who to start at shooting guard.

Tyler Herro, who was last season's Sixth Man of the Year, has publicly stated his desire to become a starter. Victor Oladipo was unable to retain his starting role due to a quadriceps surgery, allowing Duncan Robinson to fill the spot.

With Oladipo fully recovered and throwing out personal remarks to critics who wrote him off, he is completely focused on grabbing the starting role. If Oladipo is able to reach the peak form, he is a suitable option.

Oladipo played arguably his best basketball during his years with the Indiana Pacers. He was a two-time All-Star who averaged 20 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from the 3-point line. The Pacers made the postseason twice with Oladipo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Heat could use the same energy this season. Because Oladipo is still working his way back, Herro might be the most be the best option. Herro has proven he is a capable starter.

It will be interesting to see which direction the Heat chooses.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s been said before, but that’s only because all truisms have: Father Time is undefeated. Even professional athletes cannot escape his grasp. At times, it can be difficult to watch our favorite NBA players age of their primes. On the other hand, it’s inevitable. NBA players can seem...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face

The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Indiana Pacers
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
835
Followers
835
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy