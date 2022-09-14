Read full article on original website
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nevada Wolfpack: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line
It’s game day in Iowa City once again! Despite an abysmal start to the season for the Hawkeye offense, Iowa looks to close out the non-conference schedule this evening with a win over the Nevada Wolfpack. The Hawkeyes come in fresh off a disappointing 10-7 loss to Iowa State...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Matchup to watch: Spencer Petras vs. Nevada’s pass defense
You know the stats. I ran through them in this space last week and they didn’t get any better for the Iowa Hawkeyes against Iowa State. It was another game of an inverted TD:INT ratio, sub-50% completion, and general stasis on the offensive side of the ball. “Absentee offense”...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Majority of Hawkeye Fans Want Spencer Petras, Brian Ferentz Out
Had you heard Iowa is struggling offensively? It’s true! The Hawkeyes are having a very rough go of things when the ball is in their possession this season. Maybe some might even say it’s been more than a rough go. Maybe even a terrible, horrible, no good go of it. Like, not fun for anyone to watch. Maybe make you want to drink bleach and stick forks in your own eyes to avoid seeing it anymore.
blackheartgoldpants.com
All Eyes Podcast #35: Iowa’s Offense is a Disgrace to America
Rob and Thad are back after enduring two weeks of grossness from the Iowa Hawkeye offense. While this defense and special teams honestly deserves some time and breakdown, we just don’t feel up to that right now. We have to get our frustrations out about this offense. Honestly, it’s a disgrace to America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenn Youngkin Brings His 'I'm Not Thinking About 2024 Yet' Tour To Early Voting Nevada
The new Virginia governor told voters in Las Vegas and Reno that the “spirit” he ignited there is now spreading “across America.”
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
FOX Reno
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local author fights against SEC allegations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local author and financial expert Loral Langemeier is fighting back after the Securities Exchange Commission made several accusations against her. According to the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Nevada in June, the SEC alleges Langemeier acted an unregistered broker in the sale of oil and gas securities, actively participated in the offer and sale of unregistered securities, and failed to disclose material conflicts of interest while acting as an investment adviser.
KDWN
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada
New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
mymixfm.com
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'
It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
fernleyreporter.com
Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.
Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley on Aug. 25, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction. Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
Comments / 0