Tv20detroit.com
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show 2022: Public viewing schedule and attractions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drones, dinosaurs, and virtual simulators are just some attractions attendees at the Detroit auto show can experience when they make their trip down to the city. The public show is Sept. 17-25, with exhibits at both Huntington Place where the main showroom is and Hart Plaza...
Autoblog
2022 Detroit Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Back in the Motor City
DETROIT — The Detroit Auto Show has changed a lot since the last time we were here in earnest. The show moved from winter to the end of summer, and after a couple of pandemic-stricken years in a sort of outdoors limbo, the 2022 edition brought us back to the confines of Cobo TCF Huntington Place. Even if things look a bit different this year, and accepting the fact that this year's event was a far cry from the show's heady heydays in the 1990s and 2000s, we found plenty of cars, trucks and SUVs to point our lenses at for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!
fox2detroit.com
WATCH: Detroit Auto Show president takes hoverbike for a flight around City Airport
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Auto Show is all about showcasing what's next. At this year's show, that means flying vehicles. Show president Thad Szott hopped on a XTurismo hoverbike at Coleman A. Young International Airport. "Very smooth, very comfortable, soft landing" he said. The XTurismo is essentially a...
fox2detroit.com
Ford's Bronco Mountain offers unique ride at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will be no shortage of experiences at the Detroit Auto Show - that's the entire point of the first show in more than three years: putting the attendees in the driver's seat. Ford, like Jeep, took that idea literally with the Ford Bronco Mountain. You...
fox2detroit.com
Mayor Mike Duggan talks Detroit Auto Show's big comeback following pandemic hiatus
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stopped by to discuss the return of the North American International Auto Show after a few years off due to the pandemic. Mayor Duggan was on-hand during Friday night's charity preview night one day before the show opens to the public and spoke about all the changes - ranging from the outside displays to the inside tracks at Huntington Place.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
fox2detroit.com
New $190 million hotel proposed next to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another huge development has been proposed for District Detroit, with a proposed hotel next door to Little Caesars Arena. The Ilitch family has teamed up with billionaire Steven Ross and a plan for a new $190 million hotel just south of the LCA. It will add to the latest in a string of high-rise, high-end buildings across downtown.
fox2detroit.com
How Detroit hopes plexiglass will help sell vacant houses
You may have noticed plexiglass on windows of vacant Detroit homes. That's part of a city project to make abandoned houses look nicer, keep neighborhoods safer, and aid in selling the properties.
fox2detroit.com
DPD investigating officer who pinned biker • $100M to convert I-375 • Ford's new Mustang
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show
From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
fox2detroit.com
Project Green Light camera catches speeding car crashing into passenger vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two men that were spotted fleeing the scene of a wreck in city last week. Footage that was captured on a Project Green Light camera on the evening of Sept. 9. The video, which shows one car speeding at a face...
With hits dating back eight decades, music legend Paul Anka is coming to Metro Detroit
WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with music legend Paul Anka – who has hits in every decade since the 1950s – before he performs at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren next month.
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
fox2detroit.com
'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' brings history of island, restoration of vessels to big screen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Narrated by Motown legend Martha Reeves, the movie "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is finally in theatres. "For people who don't know, Boblo was an island amusement park that used to take one of two giant steamboats - to get to the park," Aaron Schillinger said.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit adds plexiglass instead of boards to windows of vacant homes that can be saved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is taking a new approach to secure abandoned homes. Instead of plywood, plexiglass is being used on the windows of vacant houses that can be saved. "It's more welcoming, it looks better, and it justgives them a sense of security," said Tasha...
