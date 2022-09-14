ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show 2022: Public viewing schedule and attractions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drones, dinosaurs, and virtual simulators are just some attractions attendees at the Detroit auto show can experience when they make their trip down to the city. The public show is Sept. 17-25, with exhibits at both Huntington Place where the main showroom is and Hart Plaza...
Autoblog

2022 Detroit Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Back in the Motor City

DETROIT — The Detroit Auto Show has changed a lot since the last time we were here in earnest. The show moved from winter to the end of summer, and after a couple of pandemic-stricken years in a sort of outdoors limbo, the 2022 edition brought us back to the confines of Cobo TCF Huntington Place. Even if things look a bit different this year, and accepting the fact that this year's event was a far cry from the show's heady heydays in the 1990s and 2000s, we found plenty of cars, trucks and SUVs to point our lenses at for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!
fox2detroit.com

Ford's Bronco Mountain offers unique ride at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will be no shortage of experiences at the Detroit Auto Show - that's the entire point of the first show in more than three years: putting the attendees in the driver's seat. Ford, like Jeep, took that idea literally with the Ford Bronco Mountain. You...
fox2detroit.com

Mayor Mike Duggan talks Detroit Auto Show's big comeback following pandemic hiatus

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stopped by to discuss the return of the North American International Auto Show after a few years off due to the pandemic. Mayor Duggan was on-hand during Friday night's charity preview night one day before the show opens to the public and spoke about all the changes - ranging from the outside displays to the inside tracks at Huntington Place.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
fox2detroit.com

New $190 million hotel proposed next to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another huge development has been proposed for District Detroit, with a proposed hotel next door to Little Caesars Arena. The Ilitch family has teamed up with billionaire Steven Ross and a plan for a new $190 million hotel just south of the LCA. It will add to the latest in a string of high-rise, high-end buildings across downtown.
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
