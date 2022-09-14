DETROIT — The Detroit Auto Show has changed a lot since the last time we were here in earnest. The show moved from winter to the end of summer, and after a couple of pandemic-stricken years in a sort of outdoors limbo, the 2022 edition brought us back to the confines of Cobo TCF Huntington Place. Even if things look a bit different this year, and accepting the fact that this year's event was a far cry from the show's heady heydays in the 1990s and 2000s, we found plenty of cars, trucks and SUVs to point our lenses at for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO