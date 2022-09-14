Read full article on original website
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
KOMO News
3 cars on fire under carport in Lakewood; cause under investigation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three cars were on fire under a carport in Pierce County early Friday morning. West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call, which came in around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found three vehicles on fire under a carport at 8101 83rd Ave SW in Lakewood.
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call
SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in Seattle's Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for an early-morning stabbing in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The Seattle Police Department said it was called to 6th Avenue South and Seattle Boulevard South at 2:21 a.m. for the attack. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found stabbed in his stomach area,...
Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
2 dead at Montlake house fire after police standoff with armed person in crisis
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to reports of a fire on the 2200 block of 25th Ave. E. The Seattle Police Department is on the scene, reporting that an armed man in crisis is inside the burning home, along with another “injured person” who “may be inside the residence.”
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton
MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
KOMO News
Seattle man with memory loss reported missing
SEATTLE, Wash. — A missing 54 -year-old man, Gregory, has been reported missing according to Seattle PD. Gregory suffers from memory loss and has been missing since early Thursday morning. Officials suspect that he may have taken the King County Metro bus. He was last seen possibly wearing white...
KOMO News
Tukwila police searching for 'The Hulk' who lifted a light pole after a crash
TUKWILA, Wash. — Police in Tukwila are looking for a hard-to-find Hulk in their area. It started as a simple single-vehicle crash in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard on Sept. 11. Tukwila police say a vehicle there hit a light pole, causing it to fall onto the...
Convenience Store Clerk Wounded in Renton Shooting
Renton, WA: On Sept.14, at approximately 11:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from the Chevron gas station on the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard in the city of Renton. Renton Police Department officers arrived at the location and found a convenience store clerk with a gunshot wound...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
KOMO News
Family of rideshare driver killed in Seattle calls for justice
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Wednesday, funeral services were held for a 48-year old rideshare driver who was shot and killed Sunday night in Seattle. The man identified as Mohamed Kediye, by family and friends, was working for a rideshare company when he was killed, according to the local Drivers Union.
