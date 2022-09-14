ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Will Muschamp is a Big Reason Why Smart Believes it is his "Best Staff"

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vn7uK_0hvENg9w00

Why does Kirby Smart believe he has the best staff yet?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday for one of his last weekly press conferences before the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs' matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina.

With this weekend's game set to kick off at noon, Georgia fans are always weary of the often talked about "trap game." But, since the Bulldogs lost to the Gamecocks in Sanford Stadium during a noon kick, Georgia fans haven't underestimated South Carolina.

Smart and the Bulldogs travel to Columbia, South Carolina. Smart will feel better knowing that he has the former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on staff again this season, this time as his co-defensive coordinator.

"It's like having a second head coach, and that's what I talk about when I talk about our staff being complete and one of the best we've assembled. He's one of the reasons why."

- Kirby Smart on having Will Muschamp on staff

The seventh-year head coach has said countless times this offseason that he believes this year's Georgia staff is the best assembled since his time in Athens.

The hiring of the former South Carolina head coach happened last offseason; following his firing from Columbia, Smart brought in his former safety partner at the University of Georgia back home as a defensive analyst before being promoted to serve as special teams coordinator in the absence of Scott Cochran.

Replacing a coordinator like Dan Lanning was for Georgia in his time between the hedges is never easy. But luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs already possessed two highly successful former defensive coordinators in Smart and Muschamp, while also having the young mind of Glenn Schumann.

Two games into the 2022 season, Georgia's scoring defense has shown little signs of regression, surrendering just three points in two games. While the offense under the direction of offensive coordinator Todd Monken is showing flashes of being his best unit yet.

