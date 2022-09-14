Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
API, OOC Sign Wind Energy MOU
Under the MOU, both parties will leverage their expertise and existing natural gas and oil industry standards to develop a safety management systems standard for offshore wind operations and assets. — The American Petroleum Institute (API) and Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop standards and guidance for offshore wind energy development, the API revealed this week.
rigzone.com
GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Forms Center For Excellence In Denmark
TotalEnergies' CEO signed an agreement with the President of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) to create an Excellence Center of Clean Energy. — TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne signed an agreement with the President of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) to create the DTU-TotalEnergies Excellence Center of Clean Energy.
rigzone.com
TIPRO President Pays Visit To Cheniere Corpus Christi LNG Facility
Port of Corpus Christi and Cheniere LNG plant host TIPRO president Ed Longenecker and member companies promoting domestic oil and gas production. — The Port of Corpus Christi and Cheniere’s Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas facility hosted the president of Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), Ed Longnecker, and member companies on September 15. Longenecker highlighted the importance of domestic oil and natural gas production, energy infrastructure, and petroleum exports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Microvast makes batteries smarter and safer: New battery management system BMS 5.0 improves safety and extends battery lifetime
STAFFORD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the fifth generation of its Battery Management System, called BMS 5.0. The system is expected to be available late 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005331/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Big Trading Houses Weathering Energy Crisis
As wild swings in gas and power prices force European utilities to tap governments for emergency cash, trading houses are weathering the storm. The region’s energy crisis is whipsawing prices -- gas futures surged as much as 35% on Sept. 5 alone -- putting utilities in peril as margin calls of at least $1.5 trillion sucked cash from the sector. Similar price spikes earlier this year and in 2021 strained liquidity at top commodities merchants including Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., Gunvor Group Ltd, Vitol Group, Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.
rigzone.com
Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
Schlumberger has partnered with Cognite to enable the integration of respective data in a single platform. — Schlumberger and Cognite have inked a strategic partnership that would see the integration of Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion. Through this partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.
rigzone.com
Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
The latest monthly oil market reports show a broad agreement about balances, Standard Chartered (SC) highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone. In the note, SC provided a chart showing four estimates - from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the OPEC Secretariat and SC - of implied global inventory changes in 2021 and the first three quarters of 2022. All four show a large 2021 deficit giving way to a smaller deficit in the first quarter before moving into a significant surplus in the third quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
EU Revenue Cap Could Hinder European Renewable Energy Ambitions
The EU's measures to tackle the energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least regarding renewable energy ambitions. — The European Union’s emergency measures to tackle the region’s energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least where renewable energy ambitions are concerned, according to Rystad Energy research. The EU’s proposal to temporarily cap the revenues of inframarginal electricity producers is aimed at capturing the windfall profits of renewable energy producers, which are benefitting from low production costs during this episode of high electricity prices.
rigzone.com
New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
Shell Plc’s next CEO is seen as natural choice who will follow the course laid out by his predecessor -- straight into a series of historic challenges. Wael Sawan, the head of gas and renewables who will take Shell’s top job on Jan. 1, will have to make good on the company’s promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing profits from fossil fuels. He must also navigate the political fallout from a deepening energy crisis that has put the industry’s windfall profits in the cross-hairs of European governments.
rigzone.com
Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says
A House congressional committee said that the public promises made by Big Oil companies to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. — A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing.
rigzone.com
Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
The potential impact of the railway workers' strike underscored some weaknesses that still exist in U.S. energy security, according to one of Rigzone's market watchers. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
rigzone.com
EU To Redistribute $141.5B In Energy Profits, Cut Power Demand
The EU proposed a plan to pull in $141.5Bn in windfall profits earned by power and fossil fuel firms and redistribute it to consumers. — The EU Commission on proposed a plan that would pull in $141.5 billion in windfall profits earned by power and fossil fuel companies and redistribute it to hard-pressed consumers who have seen their power costs multiply in recent months.
rigzone.com
GOM Lease Sale 257 Reinstatement Reaction
Earlier this week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that, in compliance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the organization had accepted the 307 highest valid bids from Lease Sale 257 in the Gulf of Mexico. In response to the development, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association...
rigzone.com
Netherlands Buying Diesel Before Winter
The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. — The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. The country’s petroleum stockpiling...
rigzone.com
Asian LNG Buyers Cannot Compete With European Demand
Surging European LNG demand is hitting Asian buyers hard and only a few can compete to secure spot cargoes at this year's prices. — Surging European LNG demand is hitting Asian buyers hard and despite the healthy discount to European spot prices, few Asian buyers can compete to secure spot cargoes at this year’s prices.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers recently took a look at the signal of a so called death cross pattern in the oil futures market, what oil traders were focusing on, natural gas market trends and more.
Comments / 0