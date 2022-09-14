Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
The Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay this weekend
COOS BAY, Ore. — It's the return of the Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay this Weekend. The Coos Bay Downtown Association says the hope is to bring back the fun and foot traffic to the downtown area. To Bay Area residents, the two-day festival is known as...
kpic
Coos History Museum to host talk on Green Crab Invasion
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum will host a talk on the "History of the Green Crab Invasion of Coos Bay" in October. Dr. Shon Schooler, Lead Scientist with the South Slough Reserve: Oregon Department of State Lands will present the talk. According to the Coos History...
kpic
Marshfield to host North Bend for rivalry game
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday night, September 16, Marshfield High School hosts North Bend for their league opener. The longstanding rivalry brings out the whole community. Friday night football this week features the Marshfield High School Pirates versus the North Bend Bulldogs, and coaches on both sides of the ball say it's a rivalry dating back to the 1900's.
kpic
Brush fire burning on Trans Pacific Lane near North Spit in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
South Coast voices to be heard on wind energy
NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
kpic
Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
kpic
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized over 15,000 marijuana plants in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, also known as DINT, put out a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation. The operation occurred in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. Officials say, during the execution of the warrant, detectives seized and...
kpic
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
RELATED PEOPLE
kpic
College Board National Recognition Programs honor Roseburg High students
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Eight Roseburg High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
kpic
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
kpic
Fire danger level and Industrial Fire Precaution Level decrease in Douglas District
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced that effective Friday September 16th at 12:01 a.m. all Public Restriction Levels will change to moderate for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. According to officials, the Roseburg District BLM (BLM)...
Comments / 0