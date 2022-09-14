Read full article on original website
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
BET
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
Is Marco Rubio crying wolf or does Val Demings really have him on the run? | Opinion
The dust from Florida’s primary elections hasn’t yet settled. But to hear Marco Rubio tell it, his November campaign already is in trouble.
Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on
Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Hispanic Republicans say DeSantis migrant flights expose border issues
Hispanic House Republicans are not necessarily cheering on the move from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to fly a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., but they say that the stunt exposes problems with the Biden administration’s border and immigration policies. “It’s cute on the...
Trump Said To Be Unimpressed With DeSantis 'Stealing' His Body Language, Some Republicans Agree It's A Rip-Off
Former President Donald Trump reportedly told people that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ripping off his style and mannerisms. What Happened: A person who talked with Trump said they remembered the former president making fun of DeSantis for doing similar hand gestures and motions, reported RollingStone. “He called it ‘stealing’...
Ted Cruz Praises GOP Governors For Move He Said Could Put Them Behind Bars
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the senator if someone transporting migrants from state to state could lead to an arrest.
Marco Rubio Wants To Make Your Groceries More Expensive
A trip to the grocery store costs considerably more than it did a year ago. Now Florida's congressional delegation wants to inflate prices even more. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers—all of them from Florida—in submitting a petition to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seeking "an investigation" into what the lawmakers call "the flood of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural products from Mexico." They ask Tai to invoke Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose "trade remedies" that will protect American growers from the scourge of…low-priced produce.
Matt Gaetz Says Fewer Republicans Winning May Be 'Good for the Country'
"If you have a very slim majority, it forces you to work as a team," Gaetz said in an interview with conservative host Charlie Kirk.
'I simply feel misled': Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard speak out; DeSantis vows to keep relocating migrants
About 50 Venezuelan migrants have been moved to a Cape Cod military base after arriving without warning Thursday on Martha's Vineyard.
More migrant flights likely; Gov. DeSantis: "The legislature gave me $12 million"
MIAMI – The DeSantis administration used funds from a new state program to relocate immigrants without legal status.Friday, the governor reaffirmed his position and planned to continue these efforts."All we're trying to do is offer transport to sanctuary jurisdictions free to the alien, but certainly not mandatory," said Gov. DeSantis.DeSantis said he expects more flights to transport undocumented immigrants to out-of-state "sanctuary" communities, as questions continued to swirl about a pair of flights Wednesday that sent about 50 people from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for the transport."Here we are doing it voluntarily," said...
Biden to rally with Democrats in Florida this month
President Biden will travel to Florida later this month to rally with Democrats, with leading Senate and gubernatorial races on the ballot there in November. Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27, the White House announced Friday. He will attend a Democratic National Committee rally while there, the latest instance of Biden addressing a gathering of Democrats ahead of the midterms.
