Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Louisville, OH
Cleveland, OH
FOX Sports

Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — From the moment he arrived, Donovan Mitchell received the kind of love once reserved in this city for his basketball idol. The New York kid, who grew up cheering for Cleveland from afar while wondering what it was like to be LeBron James, got his first taste.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Donovan Mitchell reveals he was 'very close' to joining the New York Knicks at his Cleveland Cavaliers introductory press conference following Utah Jazz trade: 'I thought for sure I was going back home'

Following months and months of trade speculation most fans and media members alike thought Donovan Mitchell was bound to be traded from the Utah Jazz to the New York Knicks and that includes the player himself. Mitchell instead was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and had his introductory press conference...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles

Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Donovan Mitchell pushes past departure from Utah Jazz, adamant Cleveland Cavaliers can 'really build something special'

CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now broken-up Utah Jazz core "didn't really believe in each other" as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. "I don't think we didn't believe [in each other]," Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. "I said at the end of the season, don't trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let's figure this out, let's do. And that didn't happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that's his decision."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Thinks Donovan Mitchell Wanted To Be On The Cavaliers, Not The Knicks From A Basketball Perspective: "Donovan Mitchell Is On The Team He'd Rather Be On."

Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, and there's no doubt that this was a big move for both him and the franchise. He is now on a top-tier Eastern Conference team with championship aspirations. When he found out about himself getting traded to the Cavaliers, Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers’ New Star Backcourt Is Spotted Together

A new era for the Cleveland Cavaliers has begun and fans are absolutely ecstatic about it. Things were already looking up for the team, which had a stellar regular season last year but sputtered and fell apart towards the end. The upcoming season had a lot of promise but then...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Guardians' Zach Plesac reportedly dropped by agency after latest injury

While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.
CLEVELAND, OH

