Read full article on original website
Related
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
fox44news.com
Clifton Police investigate possible threat made by high school student
Clifton (FOX 44) — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a possible threat made Friday morning by a student. According to officers and the school district, a student told at least one other student to not go to school Friday. That student reportedly did not give a reason. Students...
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI, state authorities to assist in investigation of false Waco High School active shooter threat
WACO, Texas — Correction: A previous version of this story said the FBI was taking over the investigation. Waco police corrected themselves to say they would share their investigative findings with state authorities and the FBI. From Houston to Waco to Austin reports of school attacks and threats were...
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’ Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of […]
KWTX
Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street. Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
fox44news.com
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
KWTX
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Police confirm no active shooter following 'situation' at Waco High
Waco police said they are aware of the situation but in an update police said there is no indication of an active shooter.
KWTX
Waco man indicted after boy, 2, suffered broken legs and ribs arrested again in assault of 10-month-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man under indictment on allegations he broke a 2-month-old boy’s leg and ribs in 2019 is back in the McLennan County Jail after he admitted kicking a 10-month-old girl in the head earlier this month. Waco police arrested Donald Lee Tuerk Jr., 33,...
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
On 9/9/2022, at 2:47pm, a subject traveling north bound I-45 reported to our FCSO Dispatch that he saw what he believed to be someone lying on the side of the road around the 192 – 193 mile marker. FCSO Deputies responded to the location and found a male subject...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 1