Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Clifton Police investigate possible threat made by high school student

Clifton (FOX 44) — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a possible threat made Friday morning by a student. According to officers and the school district, a student told at least one other student to not go to school Friday. That student reportedly did not give a reason. Students...
CLIFTON, TX
KBTX.com

Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
KXAN

Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’ Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of […]
WACO, TX
#Shooting#Waco High School#Active Shooter#Extraco Events Center
fox44news.com

Moody PD speaks on school threats

MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
MOODY, TX
KWTX

Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH

After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Freestone County Sheriff’s Report

On 9/9/2022, at 2:47pm, a subject traveling north bound I-45 reported to our FCSO Dispatch that he saw what he believed to be someone lying on the side of the road around the 192 – 193 mile marker. FCSO Deputies responded to the location and found a male subject...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
